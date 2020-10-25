Patriots' Week 7 Inactive List and What It Means

The New England Patriots' inactive list for Week 7 is out, and has a couple surprise names on it.

Rookie safety Kyle Dugger, who was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week due to an ankle injury, and rookie tight end Devin Asiasi are inactive for the home game this afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers.

Asiasi's absence from the game day roster is likely because fellow rookie tight end Dalton Keene is active. Week 7 will mark Keene's NFL debut. Through five games, Asiasi failed to record a catch.

Other inactives are quarterback Brian Hoyer, running back J.J. Taylor, defensive tackle Carl Davis and defensive back Myles Bryant.

Up until this point in the regular season New England's tight end room has been unproductive in the passing game. They are ranked last in the league in total catches (6). Hopefully Keene can provide more explosiveness to the tight end position in the passing game this week.

On Saturday the Patriots activated center David Andrews from injured reserve, which means he will be back in the starting lineup this week. Him being back in the lineup will create more stability for a banged-up offensive line, which will hopefully help the entire unit bounce back after a rough outing against the Denver Broncos last week.

This is an important week for the six-time Super Bowl champions. If they win, they can climb back to .500 (3-3). If they lose then they will fall to 2-4, will remain at third place in the AFC East and will have quite a hole to climb out of moving forward.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL