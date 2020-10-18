Patriots Starting RT Jermaine Eluemunor (Ankle) Questionable To Return vs. Denver

The New England Patriots' already-thin offensive line just got thinner.

Starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor exited New England's Week 6 game against Denver Broncos late in the first quarter and is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

With Eluemunor sidelined, second-year lineman Hjalte Froholdt entered the game at right guard, with rookie Michael Onwenu sliding from right guard to right tackle.

With Froholdt now in the game, Korey Cunningham is the only other reserve offensive lineman the Patriots have in Sunday's game. New England's offensive line from left to right now consists of Justin Herron, Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, Froholdt and Onwenu.

