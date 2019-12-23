3 Keys to a Patriots Victory Review: Week 16

The playoffs came early to Gillette Stadium, as the New England Patriots continued their dominance in the AFC East by beating the Buffalo Bills 24-17 to claim the division title for the 11th straight season. The game displayed a Patriots team that was well rounded, which is something we have not seen from them over the past five weeks of football.

Let’s break down how the Patriots fared with their keys to a victory that were laid out for them to prior to Saturday's game.

1) Sony Michel and the run game

This was arguably the best offensive performance of the year for New England. The Bills have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but the Patriots did whatever they wanted to do against Buffalo.

The Patriots controlled to clock and won the time of possession battle in part because of how running back Sony Michel played. Michel ran hard and tough and had 96 yards on 21 carries. Rex Burkhead shook off a first quarter fumble and scored the game winning touchdown. Overall, the trio of backs of Michel, Burkhead, and James White totaled 121 yards rushing and 106 yards receiving.

Tom Brady also had plenty of time to throw in the pocket and was not sacked for what seemed to be the first time in weeks. Credit to the offensive line for their best game of the season in the biggest game of the season.

2) Containing Devin Singletary

Devin Singletary, Buffalo’s rookie running back, was held to 46 yards on 15 carries. The Bills were never able to get Singletary into space where he is most dangerous. He was always met by either Lawrence Guy or one of the great linebackers that New England deploys. Guy was especially great upfront for the Patriots as it felt like he lived in the Buffalo backfield for most of the night.

Quarterback Josh Allen played a great game. He was able to hurt New England with his legs as he ran seven times for 43 yards. Allen had a few big-time throws including the touchdown to John Brown in the fourth quarter.

The most dangerous player for the Bills outside of Josh Allen was Cole Beasley. Beasley seemed to always get open at the right time for Buffalo, as he finished with seven catches for 108 yards.

3) Smashmouth Football

While this was not the low scoring, defensive battle that many expected, it was still a great game. Both teams were able to have explosive plays on offense. The Patriots were able to execute long drives that produced points which is something they have not been able to do all season.

New England was not able to win the turnover battle. However, when they needed to apply pressure and get the stop needed to win the game, the Boogeymen were able to step up and close out the Week 16 bout.

In the end, the better defense won the AFC East.