Jakobi Meyers Steps up for Crippled Receiver Group During Patriots' Week 12 Win over Cowboys

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots were without veteran receivers Phillip Dorsett (concussion) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) during their 13-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12. Despite cold, rainy, windy weather, and a lack of receivers, New England's passing game was still prevalent. And it was thanks in large part to the Patriots' undrafted rookie, Jakobi Meyers. 

The former NC State quarterback was thrust into a large role Sunday afternoon because of injuries at the receiver position, and his increased workload paid off for the Patriots - he caught 4-of-9 targets for 74 yards. The targets and yardage were career highs for Meyers. 

Edelman, as always, was Tom Brady's No. 1 target in Week 12. He caught 8-of-12 targets for 93 yards. But having a second, reliable target within the Patriots' offense in a low-scoring game was pivotal on a night when Dorsett and Sanu, both who have proven to be reliable assets for the 42-year-old QB, were not available. Meyers was that No. 2 option during a performance when his QB completed just 17 passes, 13 of them to wideouts. 

“They played a lot of plays. Proud of those two,” Brady said in his postgame press conference in regards to rookies N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers. “They put a lot of effort in this week. They’re making improvements and it’s great to see. They both came through with some big plays for us.”

When Dorsett and Sanu do return to the lineup, Meyers will again work his way down the depth chart. But don't let his standing within the position group fool you - his ability to step up when the team needed him most will be remembered and likely earn him more playing time going forward. 

The strides Meyers has made since the summer are amazing, but they shouldn't be looked at with an end being near. Meyers continues to grow, which was prevalent Sunday evening. There's no reason to believe his improvement doesn't push past Week 12. 

