Patriots Clinch 11th Consecutive Playoff Berth Following Win Over Bengals

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have clinched a playoff berth following their 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15. This is the 11th consecutive season that New England has made the playoffs, which extends the NFL record they set last season. 

The Patriots (11-3) were the highest seed in the AFC that hadn't yet clinched a playoff spot yet entering the week. 

New England's next goal is to clinch a first-round bye. They currently hold the no. 2 seed in the AFC, but have the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and Kansas Chiefs breathing down their necks. With two games remaining and the Patriots facing the Bills in Week 16, the reigning Super Bowl champions need to win-out if they want to have a week of rest when the postseason begins. 

Ted Karras Active for Week 15, Jason Mccourty out vs. Bengals

Devon Clements

Karras will make his return to the starting lineup after missing the past two games.

5 Things to Know About the Patriots' Week 15 Opponent: The Cincinnati Bengals

Max McAuliffe

Ahead lies a 1:00 p.m. matchup on Sunday against the 1-12 Bengals. Here is what you need to know about the Patriots' Week 15 opponent.

How Patriots Should Attack Andy Dalton, Bengals Offense

Max McAuliffe

In the fifth edition of this series, we break down this week's Patriots matchup against the struggling Cincinnati Bengals and their longtime quarterback, Andy Dalton.

Three Keys to a Patriots Victory in Week 15 vs. Bengals

BJ Shea

Three keys for the Patriots to beat the Bengals in Cincinnati in Week 15.

How Will Patriots Spread the Wealth on Offense?

Devon Clements

Edelman was on the injury report in Week 15 with yet another injury. What can be done to spread the ball out and keep Edelman out of harm's way down the stretch?

Report: Patriots Likely to Face Steep Penalties for Illegally Taping Bengals' Sideline

Devon Clements

A loss of a draft pick, a fine, and a suspension could be in line for New England following the video scandal.

Report: Extension Talks Between Nick Caserio, Patriots 'Have Gone Nowhere'

Devon Clements

It looks like Caserio full intends to enter the 2020 offseason as a free agent.

Instant Observations Following Patriots' 34-13 Win Over Bengals

Max McAuliffe

What we learned from the Patriots' 34-13 win over the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Tom Brady Moves to 2nd All-Time in Career Passing Touchdowns

Devon Clements

Brady is now two touchdowns shy of tying Peyton Manning for no. 1 all-time.

Report: Patriots Suspend Videographer Involved in Video Scandal

Devon Clements

New England has suspended the Patriots representative that took recorded footage of the Bengals' sideline in Week 14.