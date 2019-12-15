Patriots Clinch 11th Consecutive Playoff Berth Following Win Over Bengals

The New England Patriots have clinched a playoff berth following their 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15. This is the 11th consecutive season that New England has made the playoffs, which extends the NFL record they set last season.

The Patriots (11-3) were the highest seed in the AFC that hadn't yet clinched a playoff spot yet entering the week.

New England's next goal is to clinch a first-round bye. They currently hold the no. 2 seed in the AFC, but have the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and Kansas Chiefs breathing down their necks. With two games remaining and the Patriots facing the Bills in Week 16, the reigning Super Bowl champions need to win-out if they want to have a week of rest when the postseason begins.