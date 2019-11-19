Patriot
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

A TD Pass from Julian Edelman Catapulted Patriots past Eagles

Mike Constantino

It was only right that Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots overcame the Philadelphia Eagles by giving them a dose of their own medicine. 

The "Philly Special" was the story of the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Patriots roughly two years ago. In fact, there is a statue of the play in front of Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. 

During Sunday's 17-10 win over the Eagles, it was the Patriots' turn to get creative. 

New England proved to be rather anti-climatic for most of the game. Tom Brady was inaccurate on a number of his throws and the offense could never put together consistent drives. Three first half field goals by Nick Folk kept the Patriots in the game, but it wasn't anything to be excited about. 

Down 10-9 at the break, the Patriots were set to receive the second half kickoff. On the opening drive of the third quarter, the Patriots capped off a 10-play, 84-yard march with a play that gave the whole Patriots team the boost they needed. Tom Brady threw a backwards screen pass to Julian Edelman, allowing him to throw the ball himself. Phillip Dorsett ran a post route over the middle of the field, and Edelman found him the end zone for the lone score of the second half for both teams. The Patriots then attempted a two-point conversion, which succeeded as James White ran the ball in, giving the Patriots a 17-10 lead over the Eagles. This score would then stand pat for the last 25 minutes of the game. 

In his postgame press conference, Bill Belichick was happy with the execution of the play. 

“Good read on the play," he said. "He checked the cross and it was open. (Edelman) made a good decision and puts his quarterback rating up there pretty high. I am sure he’ll have to ice his shoulder down this week, massage it, and everything else. It was a great play by Julian. Like I said, there were a couple options on the play. A lot of ball handling involved on the play there but he got his eyes down field, made a good decision, made a good throw. It was a big catch by (Phillip Dorsett II)."

Edelman is quietly racking up some impressive passing statistics. After his Week 11 passing touchdown, he is now 5-of-6 with 141 yards and two TD's for his career. Not a bad line for a wide receiver. 

After the game, Edelman was asked about the opportunity to throw the ball. 

“I just do what the coaches ask of me," said Edelman to MassLive's Chris Mason. "It isn’t like I am going to the coaches and saying, ‘Yo, let me throw a ball.’ I guess it’s cool to do. They trust me to go throw the ball and its fun to throw the ball sometimes.”

In a game that showcased a number of offensive struggles, one big play proved to be enough. The Patriots improved their record to 9-1, as they are now set to come back home and game plan for their next game, a home matchup vs. the NFC East leading Dallas Cowboys. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Max McAuliffe
Max McAuliffe

Patriots love dialing up trick plays against the Eagles

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Tied with Ravens for No. 1 Spot in Week 12 MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements
2 3

The lone team to beat the Patriots this season is sharing the throne with the reigning Super Bowl champions in the MMQB's Week 12 power rankings.

Patriots' Jake Bailey is AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11

Devon Clements
1 2

The rookie has earned the award for the second time this season.

Report: Patriots Plan to Place WR/PR Gunner Olszewski on IR

Devon Clements
2 2

The undrafted rookie's season may very well be over after a crazy start to his NFL career.

Patriots vs. Eagles LIVE Thread | Week 11

Sarah Weisberg
27 3

Pregame analysis and live updates for the Patriots' Week 11 matchup against the Eagles.

Report: Patriots Activate LT Isaiah Wynn From IR

Devon Clements
1 2

New England's starting left tackle has a chance of playing in Week 12.

Keys to a Patriots Victory Review: Week 11

BJ Shea
1 2

The Patriots are back on the winning track following a win over the Eagles.

PatsFan6967

It's crazy to think that Belichick could have been a Cowboy. That would have led to a lot of winning…

0

Patriots' Special Teams Unit Came in Clutch During Sunday's Win over Eagles

Max McAuliffe
3 3

The last few games have proved that Jake Bailey, Matt Slater and Justin Bethel are the best special teams trio in the NFL.

Phillip Dorsett, Mohamed Sanu Did Not Participate in Wednesday's Patriots Practice

Devon Clements
0

Dorsett and Sanu highlight an injury report peppered with talent for the Patriots.

A Frustrated Tom Brady Lets Loose About Where Offense Stands Through 11 Weeks

Sarah Weisberg
2 0

The 42-year-old quarterback was definitely unhappy with his team's performance following their Sunday night victory over the Eagles.