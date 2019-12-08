Patriots' Inactives Show a Locked-and-Loaded roster for Week 14 game vs. Chiefs

The New England Patriots inactives for their Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs include cornerback Joejuan Williams, defensive lineman Byron Cowart, quarterback Cody Kessler, center Ted Karras, offensive lineman Korey Cunningham, tight end Ryan Izzo, and running back Damien Harris.

Along with the typical group of inactives for New England, Karras will miss his first game since suffering a sprained MCL in the team's Week 13 loss to the Texans. James Ferentz will take over the starting duties at center in place of Karras, who has been the starter since David Andrews landed on IR back in August.

New England had six players listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. It appears that none of those players will miss the Sunday afternoon game, which will give the Patriots a very healthy roster (with the exception of Karras) against a top AFC contender in the Chiefs.