Patriot
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Patriots' Inactives Show a Locked-and-Loaded roster for Week 14 game vs. Chiefs

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots inactives for their Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs include cornerback Joejuan Williams, defensive lineman Byron Cowart, quarterback Cody Kessler, center Ted Karras, offensive lineman Korey Cunningham, tight end Ryan Izzo, and running back Damien Harris. 

Along with the typical group of inactives for New England, Karras will miss his first game since suffering a sprained MCL in the team's Week 13 loss to the Texans. James Ferentz will take over the starting duties at center in place of Karras, who has been the starter since David Andrews landed on IR back in August. 

New England had six players listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. It appears that none of those players will miss the Sunday afternoon game, which will give the Patriots a very healthy roster (with the exception of Karras) against a top AFC contender in the Chiefs. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Patriots Under Investigation for Allegedly Videotaping Bengals' Play Calls

Devon Clements
2 1

The Patriots find themselves under league investigation following an alleged videotaping incident that took place in the press box.

The Patriots Fell Victim to One of the Worst Officiated Games of the 2019 Season

Sarah Weisberg
2 1

In case you had forgotten how poor the officiating was in the Patriots' Week 14 loss, let us walk you through some of the worst calls from that game.

'We're on to Cincinnati' Mantra Will Be Resurrected After Patriots' 23-16 Loss to Chiefs

Devon Clements
2 1

The Chiefs came out to play, but the referees didn't, which gave the Patriots their second loss in as many weeks.

Report: Bengals Employee Claims Patriots Had Camera Aimed At Bengals' Sideline for 1st Quarter

Devon Clements
1 0

A development in the the video scandal at the Bengals-Browns game claims a Patriots videographer had his camera aimed at the Bengals sideline for the entire first quarter of the game.

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory in Week 14 vs. Chiefs

BJ Shea
13 2

A rematch of last year's epic AFC Championship game will take place in Week 14.

Patriots Offensive Report Card: Week 14

Mike Constantino
1 0

Handing out grades to the Patriots' key offensive contributors for their performances during the team's loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Report: 'A Resolution is Possible This Week' in Investigation of Patriots

Devon Clements
0

The National Football League hopes to resolve the Patriots/Bengals video scandal before the two teams face off in Week 15.

Report: Patriots' Tape Shows 'About Eight Minutes of Footage Focusing on Recording the Bengals’ Sideline'

Devon Clements
0

A new report says the video that was taped by Kraft employee during Bengals-Browns game has eight minutes of solely the Bengals' sideline.

Patriots Admit to Inappropriately Filming Field During Bengals-Browns Game

Devon Clements
0

The Patriots have released a statement in regards to the accusations of them filming the Bengals sideline during their game against the Browns last Sunday.

Instant Observations Following Patriots' 23-16 Loss to Chiefs

Max McAuliffe
0

Here are some instant observations during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs in Week 14.