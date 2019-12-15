Ted Karras Active for Week 15, Jason Mccourty out vs. Bengals

The New England Patriots' inactives for their Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals are as followed: offensive lineman Korey Cunningham, tight end Ryan Izzo, defensive lineman Byron Cowart, running back Damien Harris, cornerback Jason McCourty, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, and quarterback Cody Kessler.

Center Ted Karras, who missed the team's last two games because of an MCL sprain and was listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game, is active. He will replace James Ferentz in the starting lineup. Jason McCourty has been dealing with a groin injury for several weeks, and it looks like it will keep him sidelined for yet another game. Ja'Whaun Bentley, Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, and Danny Shelton, all who were listed as questionable heading into the Week 15 contest, will be active.