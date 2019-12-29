Jason McCourty, 6 Others Inactive for Patriots' Regular Season Finale

The New England Patriots' inactives for their regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins includes seven players: Byron Cowart, Terrence Brooks, Jason McCourty, Cody Kessler, Damien Harris, Ryan Izzo, and Jermaine Eluemunor.

Ja'Whaun Bentley, Jamie Collins, Julian Edelman, Sony Michel, Danny Shelton, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Cannon, and Shilique Calhoun, all who were listed as questionable prior to the game, are active in Week 17. Calhoun may be the biggest surprise, as he missed two consecutive practices late last week because of an illness, but is healthy enough to play Sunday afternoon.