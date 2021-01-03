HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Patriots' Week 17 Inactives List and What It Means

New England will be without several of its starters in the team's regular-season finale
The New England Patriots' final inactives list for the 2020 season is live, and shows a glaring weakness on their defense. 

Inactives:

  • OLB Anfernee Jennings
  • QB Brian Hoyer
  • OLB Terez Hall
  • CB D'Angelo Hall
  • CB Dee Virgin 
  • C David Andrews 
  • G Shaq Mason 

With Josh Uche and Tashawn Bower being placed on injured reserve last week, and Jennings and Hall being inactive for the game, New England will rely on Ja'Whaun Bentley and rookie Cassh Maluia heavily in their regular-season finale. Maluia was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday. Bentley and Maluia are the only healthy linebackers on the roster. Expect to see rookie safety Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips very active against the Jets, as they are able to play in the box in a linebacker-type role. 

On Friday, the Patriots ruled out running back Damien Harris (ankle), center David Andrews (calf) and guard Shaq Mason (calf) for the Week 17 bout. That means New England - like they've had to many times this season - will need to be creative on the offensive line in order to mend the holes left by the injured veterans. It also means that Sony Michel - who has been very efficient over the last couple games as a runner - will be the primary ball carrier out of the backfield. 

USATSI_15085489_168387918_lowres
