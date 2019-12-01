PatriotMaven Staff Predictions: Week 13

The 10-1 New England Patriots head down south this week as they prepare to take on the 7-4 Houston Texans. The Patriots enter the game as a three point favorite, as a great game is expected between two teams with playoff aspirations.

Before the Week 13 Sunday Night matchup takes place the PatriotMaven staff handed in their predictions for the game between two of the top teams in the AFC.

Devon Clements

New England was able to get away with poor offensive play against the Eagles and Cowboys, but they need to play a more well-rounded game in Week 13 if they want to win their 11th game of the season. The return of Phillip Dorsett and Mohamed Sanu will have the Patriots offense get back on track, and I bet Sony Michel will have one of his best games of the 2019 season.

The Patriots defense should be able to contain Deshaun Watson, who has been dealing with a shaky offensive line as of late. But he will get his big plays and keep this one competitive.

Patriots 21, Texans 17

Mike Constantino

The Patriots have won their last eight games versus the Texans, and are 10-1 in the all-time series. For New England to be victorious this time around, two things need to happen: Get the offense going and Keep Houston wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins in check. Stephon Gilmore will most likely be on Hopkins, which creates an incredible matchup that will be fun to watch. Gilmore has not allowed a reception in two straight games and Hopkins is currently 2nd in the NFL with 81 receptions. Playing conditions and weather can't be an excuse in Houston, I think Tom Brady finds success in the air and Edelman has a big day.

Patriots 27, Texans 21

Max McAuliffe

Patriots will be bringing the pressure on Deshaun Watson this Sunday. Expect extra blitzers off the edge to try to contain Watson and make him throw the football.

There are a lot of names on the injury report right now. With several players potentially missing from action on Sunday, expect a win much like the last few games. In a low-scoring affair, the Patriots contain Watson and come out with the win short-handed.



Patriots 17, Texans 14

BJ Shea

Tom Brady and the offense finally put up a big performance. Stephon Gilmore vs. DeAndre Hopkins is the game within the game. This is going to be a fun one.



Patriots 28, Texans 17

Sarah Weisberg

It’s going to be an interesting Week 13 for the Patriots. A large chunk of key players were down for the count with the flu this week, so Tom Brady is going to have to compensate for recovering players. Even the mighty Bill Belichick is sneezing his way through press conferences.The flu takes a lot out of anyone, here’s to hoping everyone has enough reserve in them to keep their endurance through the whole game.

However, with players like Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry, Brady will have some reliability in the end zone, instead of just Julian Edelman. Powerhouse Sony Michel will definitely be called upon for his ability to become a human bartering ram through the defensive line. Stephon Gilmore, Kyle Van Noy, and Dont’a Hightower are in high demand to put a quick stop to the Texans offense. The Texans have a weaker defense, and are probably trying to prepare for Tom Brady and the bad weather Boogeymen, but are they up to the challenge? Probably not.

Patriots 21, Texans 16