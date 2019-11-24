Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett Among Patriots' Week 12 Inactives

The New England Patriots inactives have been released ahead of their Sunday afternoon game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Among the inactive are receivers Phillip Dorsett, and Mohamed Sanu, along with cornerback Jason McCourty.

Also inactive are offensive lineman Korey Cunningham, running back Damien Harris, quarterback Cody Kessler, and tight end Ryan Izzo.

Dorsett was reportedly not going to be available for the Week 12 game, as doctors had not cleared him for full football activities after suffering a concussion in their Week 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Sanu hurt his ankle in the same game, and after conflicting reports about his availability this week, he was also deemed inactive. McCourty was a late-week addition to the injury report because of a groin injury and will be getting some rest this week because of it.