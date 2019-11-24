Patriot
Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett Among Patriots' Week 12 Inactives

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots inactives have been released ahead of their Sunday afternoon game against the Dallas Cowboys. 

Among the inactive are receivers Phillip Dorsett, and Mohamed Sanu, along with cornerback Jason McCourty.

Also inactive are offensive lineman Korey Cunningham, running back Damien Harris, quarterback Cody Kessler, and tight end Ryan Izzo. 

Dorsett was reportedly not going to be available for the Week 12 game, as doctors had not cleared him for full football activities after suffering a concussion in their Week 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Sanu hurt his ankle in the same game, and after conflicting reports about his availability this week, he was also deemed inactive. McCourty was a late-week addition to the injury report because of a groin injury and will be getting some rest this week because of it. 

Patriots vs. Cowboys LIVE Thread | Week 12

Sarah Weisberg
9 0

Pregame analysis and live updates for the Patriots' Week 12 matchup against the Cowboys.

How the Patriots Defense Should Attack Dak Prescott, Cowboys Offense

Max McAuliffe
1 1

In the second edition of this series, we break down this week's Patriots matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and their rising star Dak Prescott.

Report: 'Increasing Likelihood' Phillip Dorsett Won't Play vs. Cowboys

Devon Clements
3 1

After positive reports came out earlier in the week, it looks like Dorsett is trending downwards and may not play Sunday.

WATCH: N'Keal Harry Catches 1st TD Pass of NFL Career vs. Cowboys

Devon Clements
1 0

The rookie wideout catches his first touchdown of his NFL career in the first quarter of the team's Week 12 bout against the Cowboys.

Top 10 Patriots Players Worthy of Playing in Pro Bowl

Devon Clements
2 2

A look at 10 Patriots players that are worthy of a roster spot on the AFC's Pro Bowl team for 2019.

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory in Week 12 vs. Cowboys

BJ Shea
1 1

There are three keys that can help the Patriots earn a victory in Week 12 against the Cowboys.

Tom Brady, 11 Other Patriots Listed as Questionable for Week 12 Game vs. Cowboys

Devon Clements
2 2

New England has a full injury report on Friday ahead of their Week 12 game against the Cowboys.

RT Marcus Cannon Absent from Final Week 12 Patriots Practice

Devon Clements
2 2

The Patriots' starting right tackle was not a practice on Friday because of a supposed illness.

Report: Patriots Won't Re-Sign WR Antonio Brown

Devon Clements
1 2

The Patriots will reportedly steer clear of the 31-year-old wideout.

PatriotMaven Staff Predictions: Patriots vs. Cowboys | Week 12

Mike Constantino
0

Here is how the PatriotMaven staff sees Sunday's matchup between the Patriots and Cowboys transpiring.