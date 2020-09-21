SI.com
Twitter Reacts To Patriots' Loss To Seahawks Sunday Night

Sam Minton

The New England Patriots were unable to defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night and suffered their first defeat of the 2020 season by a score of 35-30.

New England had a chance to win the game but was unable to convert down in the red zone. Cam Newton ran the ball but was stuffed at the line on the final play.

While Newton had another great game, he did throw his first interception. He ended the night throwing for 397 yards, one touchdown, the interception and also rushed for two scores. 

On the other side of things, Russell Wilson could not be stopped. Even though he threw for less than 300 yards, he had five touchdowns. It's safe to say he was able to shake off that opening drive interception.

So here's what Patriots fans had to say on Twitter after the game.

