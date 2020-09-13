SI.com
Twitter Reacts to Patriots' Week 1 Victory Over Dolphins

Sam Minton

The New England Patriots started their season off with a win. There was nothing more that you could really ask for.

New England defeated the Dolphins 21-11. The scoreline might not show it but there are plenty of reasons to be happy.

Cam Newton looked good at quarterback, throwing for 155 yards with a completion percentage of 79 percent, while also rushing for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Newton was the leading rusher for the Patriots.

Also, the defense showed that they are still one of the best in the NFL. The secondary grabbed three interceptions, including picks from Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson. 

All in all it was a quality start to the post-Tom Brady era. Here's what Twitter had to say about Sunday's Patriots victory.

