The first Patriots-Texans injury report of Week 13 has been released, a report that has 17 New England Patriots players on it. The main reason why - the flu has begun to spread amongst players, which single-handedly had eight players miss practice on Wednesday, and had another one limited.

Those absent from Wednesday's Patriots practice were CB Stephon Gilmore (illness), S Patrick Chung (illness, heel, chest), LB Jamie Collins (illness), OL Jermaine Eluemunor (illness), LB Dont'a Hightower (illness), TE Ryan Izzo (illness), CB Joejuan Williams (illness), and OT Isaiah Wynn (illness).

Those limited in Wednesday's practice were LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), OT Marcus Cannon (illness), WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion), S Nate Ebner (ankle/back), WR Julian Edelman (shoulder), CB Jason McCourty (groin), WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle), DE John Simon (elbow), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring).

Cannon reportedly was very sick on Sunday but fought through it and played in the team's 13-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys. So he, along with a Cowboys team that reportedly had multiple players that were also sick, were likely the reasons the flu hit New England's locker room so harshly this week.

Hopefully, proper procedures are being done to ensure that those sick get enough treatment to be ready for their Week 13 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, and that those that are healthy remain that way.