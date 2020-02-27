PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: 20 Teams Showing Interest in Patriots' Soon to be Free Agent Joe Thuney

Devon Clements

The NFL Scouting Combine isn't just a place to watch prospects and gather up Tom Brady-related news, you know. It's also an opportunity to receive intel on which teams are interested in which players come free agency, which is underway on March 18. 

For the New England Patriots, one of their prized possessions that will hit the market this offseason isn't their 42-year-old quarterback. It's their starting left guard: Joe Thuney. 

Thuney, who is the best guard to hit free agency this offseason, is in line for a payday. Unfortunately, that payday will not come from the Patriots, who have a very limited  amount of cap space to work with this offseason, and a six-time Super Bowl champion QB they would like to re-sign. So, while New England won't be a part of Thuney's market, who will be? According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the magic number is 20. 

"Two free agent offensive linemen are in huge demand and have created a big market for themselves during discussions at the combine," Pauline wrote. "The first would be soon to be former New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney, as almost two dozen teams (20 to be exact) are showing interest in his services. The belief is Thuney will get a lot more money than initially expected as there will be a bidding war to sign him."

The buzz around the Combine according to reporters attending the event is that Thuney could set the market for guards going forward. The same goes for his teammate Ted Karras, who was the Patriots' starting center last year and is set to be a free agent on March 18. That leads one to believe there is no shot of New England retaining either player, which will have them two talented players short on their offensive line when free agency begins. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here's Why Contract Talks Between Tom Brady, Patriots Haven't Happened Yet

There's a reason why the Patriots and Tom Brady haven't discussed a new contract yet, and it has to do with ongoing negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA.

Devon Clements

Report: Tom Brady's Agent Don Yee is in Indy Speaking With Teams

A report surfaced on Thursday that said Tom Brady's agent is in Indianapolis this week speaking with several teams "potentially" about Tom Brady.

Devon Clements

**WR Chase Claypool Combine Preview** Former Notre Dame wide receiver **Chase Claypool** certainly handled the Combine interviews well. Tonight he takes a shot at thriving in the on-field tests and…

Bryan Driskell

NFL Rumors: ESPN Insider Said He Would Be 'Stunned' if Tom Brady Returns to Patriots

One ESPN Insider doubled-down on his belief that Tom Brady will be the leaving the Patriots this offseason.

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Doesn't Seem to Be in Titans' Plans at QB

A recent report suggests that the Titans will not pursue Tom Brady during free agency. Instead, they will try to lock up their own QB long term.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: NFL 'Getting Closer' to Wrapping up Patriots' Videotaping Investigation

A report by The Boston Globe on Wednesday said the NFL's investigation into the Patriots' videotaping incident is drawing nearer.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

What ASU's Brandon Aiyuk Learned From Former Teammate N'Keal Harry

Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine about what he learned from Patriots receiver and former teammate N'Keal Harry.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Check out these epic photos of Bill Belichick at Middle Tennessee on Monday watching Tyshun Render workout:

Devon Clements

Add Your PatriotMaven Mailbag Questions Right Here | Feb. 24, 2020

Now's your chance to ask PatriotMaven the latest questions you have about the New England Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

BelichickYoSelf

Tom Brady's Takeaway From Passing of Kobe Bryant: Seize the Day

Almost a month to the day of the Mamba's untimely death, Brady penned a heartfelt message to the late legend and his fans at large on social media.

Sarah Weisberg