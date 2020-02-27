Report: 20 Teams Showing Interest in Patriots' Soon to be Free Agent Joe Thuney

The NFL Scouting Combine isn't just a place to watch prospects and gather up Tom Brady-related news, you know. It's also an opportunity to receive intel on which teams are interested in which players come free agency, which is underway on March 18.

For the New England Patriots, one of their prized possessions that will hit the market this offseason isn't their 42-year-old quarterback. It's their starting left guard: Joe Thuney.

Thuney, who is the best guard to hit free agency this offseason, is in line for a payday. Unfortunately, that payday will not come from the Patriots, who have a very limited amount of cap space to work with this offseason, and a six-time Super Bowl champion QB they would like to re-sign. So, while New England won't be a part of Thuney's market, who will be? According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the magic number is 20.

"Two free agent offensive linemen are in huge demand and have created a big market for themselves during discussions at the combine," Pauline wrote. "The first would be soon to be former New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney, as almost two dozen teams (20 to be exact) are showing interest in his services. The belief is Thuney will get a lot more money than initially expected as there will be a bidding war to sign him."

The buzz around the Combine according to reporters attending the event is that Thuney could set the market for guards going forward. The same goes for his teammate Ted Karras, who was the Patriots' starting center last year and is set to be a free agent on March 18. That leads one to believe there is no shot of New England retaining either player, which will have them two talented players short on their offensive line when free agency begins.