2020 New England Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection 3.0

Lots of things have changed since the last roster projection for the New England Patriots. With eight players opting out of the 2020 campaign, them doing so saved the projection from making a lot more difficult cuts. Instead, as one will find, the notable cuts to this roster are a lot less notable than before.

Another change since the last projection are some CBA rules, making it easier to keep some players around. How so? Now, per CBA rules, the practice squad has expanded for the second time this offseason. It went from 10 to 12 players in the new CBA agreement this offseason, but just recently in an effort to combat a slew of rookie cuts (specifically undrafted free agents) teams can now have a 16-player practice squad and any player is eligible for the squad as well. That means that even a player like Tom Brady could get cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then find his way onto the Patriots' practice squad despite his many years in the league.

New England over the next couple weeks is going to have to figure out how to trim their roster to 53 men and compensate for all the opt-outs of recent. While the Patriots may not be done adding free agents to the roster, let's go over what exactly they have now and take a look at what New England could be working with in a strange season with lots of roster turnover.

Quarterback (2)

Cam Newton

Jarrett Stidham

Runningback (5)

Sony Michel

Lamar Miller

Damien Harris

James White

Rex Burkhead

Fullback (1)

Jakob Johnson

Tight End (*3)

Devin Asiasi

Dalton Keene

*Rashod Berry (also listed at defensive end)

Wide Receiver (6)

Julian Edelman

N'Keal Harry

Mohamed Sanu

Damiere Byrd

Jakobi Meyers

Matt Slater

Left Tackle (1)

Isaiah Wynn

Left Guard (2)

Joe Thuney

Jermaine Eluemunor

Center (1)

David Andrews

Right Guard (3)

Shaq Mason

Hjalte Froholdt

Michael Onwenu

Right Tackle (2)

Yondy Cajuste

Korey Cunningham

Left End (2*)

Lawrence Guy

*Rashod Berry (also listed at tight end)

Defensive Tackle (3)

Adam Butler

Beau Allen

Byron Cowart

Right End (2)

Deatrich Wise

Shilique Calhoun

Outside Linebacker (4)

John Simon

Chase Winovich

Anfernee Jennings

Josh Uche

Inside Linebacker (3)

Ja'Whaun Bentley

Brandon Copeland

De'Jon Harris

Cornerback (6)

Stephon Gilmore

Justin McCourty

J.C. Jackson

Jonathan Jones

Justin Bethel

Joejuan Williams

Safety (5)



Devin McCourty

Adrian Phillips

Kyle Dugger

Terrance Brooks

Cody Davis

Kicker (1)

Justin Rohrwasser

Punter (1)

Jake Bailey

Long Snapper (1)

Joe Cardona

Notable Cuts:

*Brian Hoyer

*Paul Butler

Ryan Izzo

Derek Rivers

Michael Jackson Sr.

* - moved to practice squad

The last two players to miss the 53-man roster were Brian Hoyer and Jeff Thomas. Both would ideally be moved to the practice squad, as Thomas will almost undoubtably be placed there if he is unable to carve out a role on the final roster. However, those players must be waived, make it through waivers unclaimed and then re-sign with the team in order for that to happen. As for Hoyer, it would be strange to see a veteran like him on the practice squad, but Belichick has always been one to take advantage of the rule book. If he cannot fit Hoyer on the final 53, it would make a lot of sense to keep him around in the organization. Hoyer is a very loyal guy to the Patriots and would probably be willing to help out regardless of his role with the team. He also has been a helpful tool to a guy like Stidham and can help push the second-year quarterback in the right direction. Making it through waivers is a long shot for the veteran quarterback though.

Brandon King was someone who I originally envisioned cutting and diverting to the practice squad. Originally cutting King was another tough decision, as he is well liked by the organization, however, he just hasn't been healthy. Additionally, his special teams contributions can largely be replaced, just as they were last season by guys like Justin Bethel. His contributions on defense were not enough to stay on a competitive, crowded roster. However, he was recently placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, keeping him off the 53-man roster for at least the first six weeks of the season. Although, Week 6 will likely be an interesting one for King, as he may not have a role come that time. He is one to keep an eye on.

Additionally among the cuts were newly-added players defensive back Michael Jackson Sr. and tight end Paul Butler. Both just did not have enough juice or playing experience to make the final push onto the final 53-man roster. However, Butler in this scenario would ideally be placed on the practice squad. That's a good place for him, as he and Jake Burt can provide tight end depth if an injury were to occur. As for Jackson, New England cuts ties with a seventh round pick that they gave up for him recently.

Someone who came extremely close to getting the axe was running back Rex Burkhead, but the restructured contract he signed this offseason gave him some extra roster security. He still might be the Patriots' best all-around back. While carrying five runningbacks is something New England will do, it's not something they particularly like. They will do it this year and Burkhead will survive the chop down.

Another bubble player was Cody Davis. His contract far from ensures his roster security. However, his special teams contributions will help alleviate the loss of Nate Ebner, along with the fact that his defensive contributions could help chip away at the loss of Duron Harmon. Davis can play two important roles for a cheap bottom line. He survives the cut down.

Two more players - Shilique Calhoun and Rashod Berry - barely inched their way onto the roster. If not for poor defensive end depth, both players may have been on the practice squad, or even the street. However, Calhoun played a good chunk of time at outside linebacker last season for the Patriots and can play defensive end as well. Berry can play both defensive end and tight end. Both will probably not have their name called much on Sundays, however, they can take over during potential injuries and be situational players that sub in every once in a while.

Besides that, the roster is a fine one despite opt-outs, built with many players that can play several positions on the list.

There will be reason for excitement this season in New England, as this year's Patriots roster differs dramatically from last season's. It will be very interesting to see how a different look unfolds for New England.