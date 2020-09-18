Injury Report: Josh Uche a Non-Participant in Thursday's Patriots Practice

Thursday's New England Patriots injury report has some good and bad news on it.

The good news is that cornerback Jonathan Jones (foot) and rookie linebacker Cassh Maluia (knee) have been removed from the report. The bad news is that rookie linebacker Josh Uche (ankle) has been added to the report after not participating in Thursday's practice.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), linebacker Brandon Copeland (knee), and wideouts Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (shoulder) were limited during practice. Dalton Keene (neck) was a full participant in practice for the second straight day.

Last Sunday, Uche was surprisingly inactive for New England's game against the Miami Dolphins. While his new injury is probably not linked to what happened over the weekend, it does put the 2020 second-round pick in jeopardy of prolonging his regular season debut once again.

If Uche wants a chance of playing this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, he needs to be a participant in practice in some manner Friday.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL