Patriots' Top 50 Big Board For 2020 NFL Draft

The time has finally come to release the New England Patriots' big board with the 50 best players for their team in 2020 NFL Draft. The list is broken up into two parts; the first portion is players 50-25, and early next week the top 25 players will be revealed.

This list was generated from lots of film study and analytical analysis. These top 50 players not only appear to be strong football players with a bright future, but also fit the needs of the Patriots and fit their scheme.

Here are players 50-25:

50. Jalen Elliott, S

Jalen Elliott is someone who has been talked about a good deal on this site. He can be deployed in certain coverage packages and hold his own real well here. A later round chess piece in the secondary that could be really valuable.

49. Danny Pinter, OL

A jack of all trades but a master of none. Danny Pinter will slide later in the draft for lacking a true position on the offensive line. None the less, he can wear many hats, filling in for constantly injured New England lineman.

48. A.J. Dillon, RB

Here is an explosive, fast, giant back. A.J. Dillon fits the Patriots' running scheme perfectly. With a healthy offensive line and James Develin lead-blocking, Dillon can bowl right ahead into the second and third tier of a defense and be hard to take down.

47. Bryan Edwards, WR

Bryan Edwards ranked below Jauan Jennings might surprise some people. Edwards is someone I am lower on than most because of his lack of speed and athleticism. None the less, he fits a pattern for the type of receiver the Patriots generally pursue.

46. Lynn Bowden, ATH

Lynn Bowden, position? Athlete. Many call him the next Taysom Hill. He can play receiver (primary spot), runningback, and quarterback. If he is there in the later rounds, he could easily be a pick to try and reshape the offense and bring new elements with Jarrett Stidham presumedly the guy at quarterback. Bowden is also an excellent returner. Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels could have a lot of fun with him.

45. Jauan Jennings, WR

Jauan Jennings is going to be one of the bigger steals at receiver in this draft as he is projected to go much later than most receivers. He is hard to take down, much like Jakobi Meyers. He is very raw, however, he has all the physical tools to succeed. Jennings is a solid prospect with a bright future.

44. Carter Coughlin, EDGE

Carter Coughlin has also been discussed a few times on this site. He fits New England's scheme really well. He could fill the void left by Kyle Van Noy. While he might not replace Van Noy's production, through proper development he could play the role of strong-side outside linebacker.

43. Javelin Guidry, CB

A speedy, quick sub-package corner. Guidry also has safety experience, which is a position of need for the Patriots. With J.C. Jackson's future uncertain and Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty both at or above 30 years old, it would be wise to snag another corner, just in case. One can never have too many.

42. Anthony Gordon, QB

Gordon is someone who will take some time to develop. However, he has real promise in New England's offensive scheme. He lit up the college football world statistically after he was required to throw the ball nearly 40+ times a game. He could compete with Stidham and Hoyer for the starting job during the preseason and training camp.

41. Markus Bailey, LB

Markus Bailey has reportedly been in contact with the Patriots during the pre-draft process. He's a player who had a solid college career when not labored by injuries. He would provide lots of explosiveness and versatility to a linebacker core that currently needs both traits, assuming he could stay on the field.

40. Jake Fromm, QB

Jake Fromm is currently QB3 on my board. He leapfrogs Hebert and Love, as he evades mistakes way more than those two players. Fromm - a game manager - could have a real chance to start games for the Patriots in 2020.

39. McTelvin Agim, DT

McTelvin Agim is a solid fit for the Patriots and a big sleeper on boards. As a pass-rushing defensive tackle, putting Agim side by side with Adam Butler on third downs would cause some frustration for interior offensive linemen. Speaking of Butler, his tender expires next offseason and Agim would be a solid replacement if Butler were to walk.

38. Dalton Keene, TE

Some have touted Dalton Keene as a tight end that has a lot of room to grow. He was underutilized at Virginia Tech, which will impact his stock. Yet, Keene has strong athleticism and provides lots after the catch. His play-style fits well in New England and he could develop into a really solid TE2 in this league.

37. Devin Asiasi, TE

Devin Asiasi will provide much more as a blocker than Keene. Both are likely TE2s at the next level. But Asiasi offers a lot more as a blocker, which gives him the edge. He compares to former Patriot Michael Hoomanawanui, and can be used similarly.

36. Cameron Dantzler, CB

Another guy that New England has reportedly had interest in is Cameron Danztler. He shares a couple similar traits to last year's second round pick, Joejuan Williams. A physical, press corner with strong technique.

35. Alex Highsmith, EDGE

Alex Highsmith is another fit in the the Patriots' 3-4 scheme. He's a guy who can ideally play outside linebacker at the next level and can use his speed and agility to win against offensive tackles. He has a lot of tools to be successful.

34. Josiah Deguara, TE

The Patriots have reportedly talked with Josiah Deguara, the third tight end on my board. There is a lot to be desired in his game, but he has plenty of room to grow. That being said, he could be a really solid pass-catcher and TE2.

33. Antonio Gibson, RB/WR

With one year remaining on James White's contract, the explosive Antonio Gibson has the receiving talent and versatility to go in and out of the backfield, which could peg him as White's replacement in 2021.

32. Tyler Biadasz, C/G

With so much uncertainty regarding David Andrews and his blood clots, taking Tyler Biadasz as a safety valve would be a solid option. Biadasz - with some time to develop - should become a starting caliber center in the NFL.

31. Julian Okwara, EDGE

Julian Okwara is another 3-4 scheme fit. He had some moments of utter dominance in college and maintains a real first round grade from PFF despite his outlook being more a third rounder. He could provide tremendous value to New England.

30. Terrell Burgess, S

Terrell Burgess has been discussed in depth by PatriotMaven before. He is someone who makes a lot of sense for the same reasons that Jalen Elliott makes a lot of sense. Burgess could be a part of tight man coverage out of sub packages to start his career. However, he does his job a lot better than Elliott.

29. Davon Hamilton, DT

Davon Hamilton is a true run-stopper. His power and run defense could help the Patriots shut down runningbacks like Derrick Henry in the future.

28. Jonah Jackson, G

Jonah Jackson is one of the more underrated prospects in this class. A really solid guard at Ohio State with real high quality pass-protection skills could provide a cushion to New England if the Joe Thuney contract negotiations go south.

27. Kenny Willekes, EDGE

Kenny Willekes is another great fit in the Patriots' defensive scheme. He possesses a high motor and draws comparisons to Rob Ninkovich. Willekes and Winovich would make a very nice pair off the edge.

26. Malik Harrison, LB

Malik Harrison is a physical blitzer and run defender with great size. He provides everything that Belichick generally looks for at the linebacker position.

25. Darrell Taylor, EDGE

Really good fit here for New England's defense. A solid pass rusher and edge-setter against the run, Darrell Taylor projects as a very nice pick for the Patriots' 3-4 outside linebacker spot.