SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

3 Stats to Know for Patriots' Week 11 Game vs. Texans

Sarah Jacobs

The New England Patriots are riding high after an upset against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. Hopefully, the team will be able to carry some of that momentum as they head to Houston to face the 2-7 Texans. 

Although many knew going into this season that the Patriots' success was in question, not many would've guessed that the Texans would have such a poor record. With an all-star quarterback in Deshaun Watson, they will present an offensive challenge. 

Here are the three stats to know for Sunday via Next Gen stats and ESPN. 

18 Touchdowns 

Watson has 18 touchdowns so far this season, although the team's record might not reflect his great performance so far. He currently sits tied for 9th place with Drew Brees for most touchdowns thrown so far. In comparison, Cam Newton only has three. The Patriots actually went on a four-game skid without a passing touchdown before last Sunday, something that will need to continue to be remedied if they want to compete with the Texans offensively. 

68.8%

Newton and company had arguably the best game of the season against the Ravens, and so far he has a completion rate of 68.8 percent. This is 6th highest rate in the league. Watson just cracked the top 10 with a 68.1 percent completion rate. 

A big key for Patriots success will be if Newton can get into a rhythm and lead the offense on longer drives that result in points on the board. Last Sunday's 23-17 win over Baltimore was a great example of the capability this team has against tough opponents. 

Newton will also need to continue to make good decisions. He has a total of seven interceptions on the season so far, whereas Watson has only thrown three. 

With two athletic quarterbacks, this game is sure to be an offensive shootout. 

121 Yards

This is the season of the running backs for the Patriots, and last game was no different. in Week 10 Damien Harris had another game over 100 yards rushing, with a total of 121. Although he didn't have any touchdowns Sunday night, he was able to keep key drives going and pushed right through the Baltimore defense. 

The Patriots will definitely continue to rely on Harris as well as Rex Burkhead in the backfield, especially against Houston's defense, which is one of the worst units against the run in the NFL.  

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. 

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Film Review: Damien Harris, the Patriots' Bell-Cow Back Moving Forward

Running back Damien Harris has the looks of a top ten player at his position after Sunday night's performance against the Ravens.

Max McAuliffe

Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 11 Patriots Edition

Two Patriot sophomores have locked themselves in as fantasy weapons moving forward

Sam Connon

New England Patriots' Week 10 Report Card

How did each positional group perform against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10?

Max McAuliffe

by

Jay Fernandez

Wednesday's Week 11 Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

The Patriots play the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Devon Clements

What Damien Harris' String of Strong Performances Means for Sony Michel

With Damien Harris continuing to excel as the starting running back, it seems like the New England Patriots have a decision to make in regards to Sony Michel.

Sam Minton

SI Power Rankings: Patriots Climb a Bit After Upsetting Ravens

New England is teetering on being ranked back in the top-half of the league.

Devon Clements

Instant Takeaways From Patriots' 23-17 Win Over Ravens

It was a slippery mess at Gillette Stadium Sunday night.

Devon Clements

Patriots Week 10 Inactive List and What It Means

Stephon Gilmore will miss his third straight game.

Devon Clements

3 Players To Watch in Patriots’ Week 10 Matchup vs. Ravens

Three Patriots players to watch in Sunday night's Week 10 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Max McAuliffe

3 Matchups To Watch in Patriots' Week 10 Game vs. Ravens

Two vastly different running quarterbacks sit at the center of Sunday night's matchup

Sam Connon