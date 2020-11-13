SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Friday's Week 10 Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have another long list of players listed as questionable on Friday's Week 10 injury report. 

Here are the players who are listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens:

  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin)
  • S Terrance Brooks (illness)
  • LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)
  • S Cody Davis (calf)
  • DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)
  • K Nick Folk (back)
  • CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)
  • DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee)
  • RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)
  • WR N'Keal Harry (concussion)
  • TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)
  • CB Jonathan Jones (illness)
  • G Shaq Mason (calf)
  • DE John Simon (elbow)
  • DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (knee, hand)
  • T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

The Patriots are walking into yet another game hobbled. Unfortunately for them, this week they are playing in a game against one of the AFC's best teams, and not the worst like last week against the New York Jets. 

Regardless of what the injury report says, this Patriots team has struggled against the run this year, which is why their game Sunday night against the Ravens could get out of hand very quickly if the Patriots aren't careful. 

Baltimore has a loaded backfield that consists of Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. They also have quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is the most explosive runner at the quarterback position that we've ever seen in the NFL. If New England continues to play defense like they have as of late, they will give up chunks of yards on the ground to the Ravens, along with giving up big plays downfield in the passing game to players like Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews. 

The worst part is that New England's offense doesn't have what it takes to keep up with Baltimore's offense. So, the Patriots' win streak could very well end at one following their Week 10 game. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI Power Rankings: Patriots Continue To Plummet Despite Win

Even though New England was victorious in Week 9, they continue to be one of the worst teams in Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.

Sam Minton

by

Unweak

Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 10 Patriots Edition

The running backs continue to be a question mark while Meyers may have just broken out

Sam Connon

Nick Folk Named AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week For Week 9

Folk was the reason New England's losing streak ended Monday night.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Patriots Acquire Multiple Tight Ends To Fill Crippled Depth Chart

With Ryan Izzo being the only healthy tight end on New England's roster, the team made some moves on Tuesday.

Sam Minton

Report: Stephon Gilmore To Miss Second Straight Game Monday Night vs. Jets

Gilmore has been listed on the injury report with a knee issue.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Report: Patriots Place TE Dalton Keene on Injured Reserve

Keene played in one game this season.

Devon Clements

Instant Takeaways From Patriots' 30-27 Win Over Jets

The Patriots climb to 3-5 and the Jets fall to 0-9.

Devon Clements

Saturday's Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

The Patriots have a long list of players questionable for Monday night's game.

Devon Clements

by

TMiller60

Patriots' Week 9 Inactive List and What It Means

The Patriots will be without their top cornerback against the 0-8 Jets.

Devon Clements

Patriots Add Players to Game Day Roster

https://twitter.com/devclemnfl/status/1325931423858110465?s=21

Devon Clements