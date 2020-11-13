Friday's Week 10 Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

The New England Patriots have another long list of players listed as questionable on Friday's Week 10 injury report.

Here are the players who are listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens:

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin)

S Terrance Brooks (illness)

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

S Cody Davis (calf)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee)

RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)

WR N'Keal Harry (concussion)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB Jonathan Jones (illness)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (knee, hand)

T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

The Patriots are walking into yet another game hobbled. Unfortunately for them, this week they are playing in a game against one of the AFC's best teams, and not the worst like last week against the New York Jets.

Regardless of what the injury report says, this Patriots team has struggled against the run this year, which is why their game Sunday night against the Ravens could get out of hand very quickly if the Patriots aren't careful.

Baltimore has a loaded backfield that consists of Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. They also have quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is the most explosive runner at the quarterback position that we've ever seen in the NFL. If New England continues to play defense like they have as of late, they will give up chunks of yards on the ground to the Ravens, along with giving up big plays downfield in the passing game to players like Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews.

The worst part is that New England's offense doesn't have what it takes to keep up with Baltimore's offense. So, the Patriots' win streak could very well end at one following their Week 10 game.

