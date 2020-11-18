SI.com
Wednesday's Week 11 Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

Devon Clements

The first injury report for the New England Patriots in Week 11 is live, and has no shortage of names. 

Those limited in Wednesday's practice session were linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), kicker Nick Folk (back), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), linebacker Terez Hall (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (ankle, chest), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), guard Shaq Mason (calf), defensive end John Simon (elbow), guard Joe Thuney (ankle), defensive end Deatrich Wise (knee, hand), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle). 

For several weeks the Patriots have begun the week of practice with a large list of banged-up players. With the exception of Gilmore and Bentley, all of the players on this list played last Sunday night, with all but Hall and Butler being listed on last Friday's injury report. 

Let's wait and see how this report develops throughout the week. 

