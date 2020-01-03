3 Keys to a Patriots Victory in Wild Card Round vs. Titans

It is playoff time in Foxboro and for the first time since 2009 the New England Patriots will play on Wild Card weekend. New England opens up their Super Bowl defense against old friend Mike Vrabel and the red-hot Tennessee Titans.

As a team that has caused trouble for New England in the past, the Patriots certainly don't have an easy matchup to kick start their postseason run. But nevertheless, the reigning Super Bowl champions have put their Week 17 loss behind them and are locked in for their Saturday night showdown.

What exactly will the Patriots have to do in order to advance to the Divisional round of the playoffs? Let’s break down the three keys to a victory for the Patriots when they face Tennessee.

1) Stephon Gilmore vs AJ Brown

Despite his subpar week last week vs. Miami, Stephon Gilmore is still the top cornerback in the NFL. Gilmore will matchup with AJ Brown, the Titans' rookie wide receiver. Brown has been one of the best wide receivers in football as he was recently named the December Offensive Rookie of the Month.

Brown is the go-to target for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Brown finished his rookie season with 52 catches for 1,051 yards, averaging a whopping 20.2 yards per catch. He has put up monster games this season, having single game yardage totals of 124, 114, 153, and 135. Brown is a true game wrecker and has the ability to dominate a game.

Gilmore is coming off his worst game as a Patriot against Dolphins' DeVante Parker (eight receptions, 137 yards) but expect him to bounce back against Tennessee Saturday night.

2) Contain Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry is the NFL’s rushing leader as he finished with 1,540 yards. To go along with all those yards, Henry added 16 touchdowns. Henry is a 6-foot-3, 247-pound beast that can go the distance anytime he touches the ball.

Henry, the former Alabama running back, will be met at the line of scrimmage by fellow Alabama alum Don’t’a Hightower. Hightower is New England’s best tackler, but Henry will not be brought down by just one man. It will take a total team effort by the Patriots to slow down the freight train in the Titans' backfield.

A big game for Henry can allow the Titans to control the clock and wear down New England’s defense. That is why the Patriots' no. 1 priority will be to stop big plays coming from the backfield.

3) A big game for Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman is arguably the best playoff receiver in NFL history. The reigning Super Bowl MVP has always played his best in the playoffs as he is second all-time in postseason catches with 115.

Edelman has been battling injuries the past few weeks, but he claims he is healthy and ready to go. Edelman is still the player that Tom Brady trusts the most on the offense, so if the offense wants to bounce back and perform at a high level, they will need the Julian Edelman that was all saw early in the regular season.

The veteran wideout is still great enough to draw double coverage from the Titans, which opens up opportunities for other weapons within New England's offense. If Edelman brings his A-game and his able to keep the focus on himself, the Patriots offense should be able to move the chains and score points consistently.