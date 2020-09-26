SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Report: Patriots’ David Andrews, Josh Uche Placed on IR

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have placed starting center David Andrews and rookie linebacker Josh Uche on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. 

New England has also elevated center James Ferentz, wideout Isaiah Zuber, and defensive tackle Nick Thurman from the practice squad. 

Andrews wasn't spotted at practice on Wednesday, and was seen at practice Thursday with a cast on his right hand but was a non-participant on the injury report. He then was listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. That's because Andrews suffered a broken thumb on his snapping hand, according to Fox's Jay Glazer.

His injury will have him missing at least three weeks of regular season action. He will be eligible to return in Week 7.

Uche was inactive for New England’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins for what seemed to be game-plan purposes. However, he was hit with the injury bug after that, missing the Patriots Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks, and now being placed on injured reserve after being listed on the injury report this week with a foot injury. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Keys to Victory for Patriots in Week 3 vs. Raiders

Three keys for the Patriots to take down the undefeated Las Vegas Raiders in week 3.

Max McAuliffe

3 Matchups to Watch in Patriots' Week 3 Game vs. Raiders

Slowing down a red-hot Carr could be the key to a Patriots victory Sunday afternoon

Sam Connon

Injury Report: David Andrews, 2 Others Out for Week 3 vs. Raiders

Uche will miss his third-straight game.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Injury Report: David Andrews Misses Second Straight Day of Practice

Two rookies were added to Thursday's injury report as well.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

3 Options To Replace David Andrews at Center for Week 3

The Patriots have two days to decide who will start at center after Andrews' thumb surgery

Sam Connon

Report: David Andrews Suffers Broken Thumb, Likely to Miss Week 3

Andrews also reportedly underwent surgery on that thumb this week.

Devon Clements

Podcast: Don't Sleep on Patriots' Week 3 Opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders

Episode 12 of PatriotMaven Audible Edition is live!

Devon Clements

Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 3 Patriots Edition

Fantasy doubts surrounding the Patriots' most senior receiver are starting to drift away

Sam Connon

3 Stats To Know for Patriots' Week 3 Game vs. Raiders

Here are the key stats you need to know for Sunday's game against Las Vegas.

Sarah Jacobs

by

DevonClements

Report: Charges Dropped Against Robert Kraft in Solicitation Case

Kraft had previously pleaded not guilty to two charges of soliciting a prostitute in February 2019.

Devon Clements