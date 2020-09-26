Report: Patriots’ David Andrews, Josh Uche Placed on IR

The New England Patriots have placed starting center David Andrews and rookie linebacker Josh Uche on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

New England has also elevated center James Ferentz, wideout Isaiah Zuber, and defensive tackle Nick Thurman from the practice squad.

Andrews wasn't spotted at practice on Wednesday, and was seen at practice Thursday with a cast on his right hand but was a non-participant on the injury report. He then was listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. That's because Andrews suffered a broken thumb on his snapping hand, according to Fox's Jay Glazer.

His injury will have him missing at least three weeks of regular season action. He will be eligible to return in Week 7.

Uche was inactive for New England’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins for what seemed to be game-plan purposes. However, he was hit with the injury bug after that, missing the Patriots Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks, and now being placed on injured reserve after being listed on the injury report this week with a foot injury.

