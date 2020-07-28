Report: RB Brandon Bolden Opts Out of 2020 Season

Add another one to the list; New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Bolden joins a group that consists of fullback Dan Vitale, offensive lineman Najee Toran, starting right tackle Marcus Cannon, and linebacker Dont'a Hightower, all of which have decided to sit out the 2020 season.

The removal of Bolden from the backfield now has the running back depth chart as followed, but in no particular order heading into training camp: Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris, J.J. Taylor.

Bolden was scheduled to have a cap hit of $1.98 million this year. That number now gets removed from the team's salary cap number.