Patriot
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Tom Brady, 11 Other Patriots Listed as Questionable for Week 12 Game vs. Cowboys

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots' final injury report of Week 12 is chock full of talent. There are 12 players listed on the report as questionable for the Sunday afternoon bout, one of which is Tom Brady (right elbow). 

Brady was a late-week addition to the injury report. 

Joining the 42 year old on the list were linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (illness), safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest), receiver Phillip Dorsett (concussion), safety Nate Ebner (ankle/back), receiver Julian Edelman (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle), defensive end John Simon (elbow), and receiver/special teams standout Matthew Slater (hamstring). 

Cannon, McCourty and Slater were also late-week additions to the injury report. 

It's that time of the year when some of the older players will be dealing with their fair share of injuries, leaving them banged-up and on the injury report. 

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Brady, despite being on the injury report, is expected to play on Sunday. 

Jeff Howe of The Athletic also gave some more detail on Sanu's situation. A source told him Sanu's injury is labeled in the "day to day" category, and will continued to be tested. There is no definitive timetable for his return. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

RT Marcus Cannon Absent from Final Week 12 Patriots Practice

Devon Clements
1 2

The Patriots' starting right tackle was not a practice on Friday because of a supposed illness.

Report: Patriots Won't Re-Sign WR Antonio Brown

Devon Clements
1 2

The Patriots will reportedly steer clear of the 31-year-old wideout.

Report: 'Optimism' That Phillip Dorsett Clears Concussion Protocol Before Sunday

Devon Clements
3 2

It looks like the former first round pick it's trending upwards and may play in Week 12.

Report: Mohamed Sanu Might Miss a Couple Weeks with High Ankle Sprain

Devon Clements
3 2

The veteran receiver may miss some time after suffering an ankle injury during last Sunday's game.

Patriots Sign WR Quincy Adeboyejo to Practice Squad

Devon Clements
1 2

New England adds a receiver to their practice quad.

Patriots Tied with Ravens for No. 1 Spot in Week 12 MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements
4 3

The lone team to beat the Patriots this season is sharing the throne with the reigning Super Bowl champions in the MMQB's Week 12 power rankings.

Patriots' Jake Bailey is AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11

Devon Clements
1 2

The rookie has earned the award for the second time this season.

Report: Patriots Plan to Place WR/PR Gunner Olszewski on IR

Devon Clements
2 2

The undrafted rookie's season may very well be over after a crazy start to his NFL career.

Report: Patriots Activate LT Isaiah Wynn From IR

Devon Clements
1 2

New England's starting left tackle has a chance of playing in Week 12.

Patriots vs. Eagles LIVE Thread | Week 11

Sarah Weisberg
27 3

Pregame analysis and live updates for the Patriots' Week 11 matchup against the Eagles.