Tom Brady, 11 Other Patriots Listed as Questionable for Week 12 Game vs. Cowboys

The New England Patriots' final injury report of Week 12 is chock full of talent. There are 12 players listed on the report as questionable for the Sunday afternoon bout, one of which is Tom Brady (right elbow).

Brady was a late-week addition to the injury report.

Joining the 42 year old on the list were linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (illness), safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest), receiver Phillip Dorsett (concussion), safety Nate Ebner (ankle/back), receiver Julian Edelman (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle), defensive end John Simon (elbow), and receiver/special teams standout Matthew Slater (hamstring).

Cannon, McCourty and Slater were also late-week additions to the injury report.

It's that time of the year when some of the older players will be dealing with their fair share of injuries, leaving them banged-up and on the injury report.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Brady, despite being on the injury report, is expected to play on Sunday.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic also gave some more detail on Sanu's situation. A source told him Sanu's injury is labeled in the "day to day" category, and will continued to be tested. There is no definitive timetable for his return.