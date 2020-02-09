PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Might Have Interest in the Chargers, but Is the Feeling Mutual?

Devon Clements

One of the very first teams to be rumored as a destination for Tom Brady this offseason was the Los Angeles Chargers. As a team that is reportedly moving on from Philip Rivers, who has been the face of their franchise since 2006, the Chargers will be looking for a new QB who can help them win a championship while filling seats in the process. 

There are obvious connections that make LA a seemingly good fit for Brady. The 42-year-old grew up in California, where he also still has a home. And what better place to grow the TB12 brand than in Los Angeles? These are some of the same reasons why Brady travels to the West Coast every offseason to train. 

Even though the interest from Brady to join the Chargers has some weight to it, despite him not publicly claiming so, does Los Angeles have an actual interest in signing the six-time Super Bowl champion? A recent report suggests that might not be the case. 

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report wrote about the Chargers' intentions at the quarterback position this offseason, which did not seem to include Brady whatsoever. Instead, they reportedly have interest in drafting or trading for a QB. 

"What will the Los Angeles Chargers do at quarterback? All signs from league sources indicate the team will draft a signal-caller—either Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa—in the first round, but within the last three days there have been a number of unsolicited calls and texts about a trade for Cam Newton.

"This makes sense.

"The Chargers need a quarterback, but they also need to sell tickets. Bringing in a household name and marketable option is business savvy and football smart if Newton is healthy. The most likely move is still to draft the next franchise quarterback at No. 6 overall, but there's enough buzz surrounding a Newton trade to mention it here."

If Los Angeles' actual intention is to draft a QB with the no. 6 overall pick, then it would make no sense for them to sign Brady. If they planned on signing Brady, who is at the backend of his career, then it would be smart of them to try and contend for a championship immediately. In order to do that, they would need to acquire all the talent they can this offseason. So why would the Chargers draft a QB with the no. 6 overall pick, just for him to sit on the bench, when instead they could draft a player at a different position that could contribute immediately? 

While there is no guarantee that Brady is not on Los Angeles' list of potential QBs to acquire this offseason, this report suggests that, at the very least, Brady isn't their primary target at the position.  

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Are No. 1 in Strength of Schedule for 2020 Season

As if the going wasn't tough enough for the Patriots this offseason, they will also face the toughest schedule in the NFL for the 2020 season based on 2019's regular season records.

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: Are Cowboys Actually Interested in Tom Brady?

One former NFL player brought to life the idea that the Dallas Cowboys could legitimately be in the market for Tom Brady when free agency begins this offseason.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Tom Brady Gives Backhanded Compliment to Peyton Manning on Twitter

Tom Brady admits on Twitter that Peyton Manning is better at golf than he is right now, but only because he's had more time to play.

Devon Clements

How Patriots Have Become Irritated Before Negotiations With Tom Brady Have Started

Contract negotiations between the Patriots and Tom Brady haven't started yet, but that reportedly hasn't stopped New England from being frustrated by the ways things have already begun to play out.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

How Much Does Tom Brady's Decision This Offseason Impact Free Agency?

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's decision this offseason could have a massive impact on how the rest of the NFL handles free agency.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Bill Belichick Would 'Prefer' to Have Tom Brady as Patriots' QB in 2020

One insider on Wednesday said that at the right price Bill Belichick would prefer to have Tom Brady as the Patriots' quarterback in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Antonio Brown Says His Mental Health is in 'Pretty Good' Place After Latest Incident

Antonio Brown opened up during a radio interview Thursday morning, where he addressed his mental health and apologized to the Steelers organization for being a distraction.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

SI Mock Draft: Patriots Take Utah State QB at No. 23

In SI's latest mock draft the New England Patriots take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the no. 23 overall pick.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Stephon Gilmore Makes Top Half of PFF's Top 101 Players of 2019

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore cracked the top 30 of PFF's list of the top 101 players of the 2019 season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Julian Edelman Begs Tom Brady on Social Media to Stay With Patriots

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman says "baby come back" on social media in an attempt to convince Tom Brady to stay with the Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe