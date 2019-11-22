Patriot
RT Marcus Cannon Absent from Final Week 12 Patriots Practice

Devon Clements

The lone player not spotted at the media portion of Friday's New England Patriots practice was starting right tackle Marcus Cannon, according to reporters on scene. 

Cannon, who had not been listed on the injury report prior to Friday, missed practice because of an illness, according to offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia. Scarnecchia told Doug Kyed of NESN that Cannon will play on Sunday despite being absent during the last practice of the week. 

That's good news. The last thing New England needs right now is for another offensive lineman to suffer an injury that could force them to miss playing time. 

Isaiah Wynn, one of the Patriots' first round picks last season, is projected to start at left tackle this upcoming Sunday after being activated from injured reserve earlier in the week. But the unit is still missing center David Andrews, who was placed on IR before the regular season began, and have had their fair share of injuries throughout the season that have left them crippled. Keeping everyone from that unit healthy for the next two months is pivotal if New England wants to make an extended playoff run this season. 

Mike Constantino
Mike Constantino

Need the OL to stay healthy!

