Reports: Chargers, Raiders to Pursue Tom Brady During Free Agency

We now have our first two teams outside of New England that will be in the Tom Brady sweepstakes this offseason.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that the Los Angeles Chargers will pursue New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady this offseason. Meanwhile, ESP Insider Adam Schefter reported that the Las Vegas Raiders will also pursue Brady during free agency.

"Sources say the Los Angeles Chargers are expected to be among the teams who will make a pitch to Brady. They do have what he'd require, which is a talented team that could win now," Rapoport wrote on NFL.com.

"The Raiders are poised to pursue quarterback Tom Brady if he doesn't re-sign with the Patriots before free agency begins, league sources told ESPN," wrote Schefter.

Schefter also said one of the top people lobbying for Brady to become a Raider is Las Vegas' head coach, Jon Gruden.

"One of the teams expected to be leading the way if Brady gets to free agency is the Raiders, whose coach, Jon Gruden, is a long-time admirer of the three-time MVP and six-time Super Bowl champion. The two have a good relationship, and league sources believe that Gruden, who is known to be a highly effective recruiter, wants Brady on the Raiders."

While it has been known for quite some time now that the Chargers would be a prime landing spot for Brady, Rapoport now confirms that the team is in-fact interested in signing the 42-year-old QB. Meanwhile, Brady caught headlines a couple weeks back when he was seen speaking with Raiders owner Mark Davis at a UFC event in Las Vegas, which was followed up by UFC president Dana White saying Brady to the Raiders is a no-brainer. Now, Las Vegas has made it known they will try to pursue Brady as they change locations.