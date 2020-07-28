PatriotMaven
Report: S Patrick Chung Opts Out of 2020 Season

Devon Clements

Veteran safety Patrick Chung has chosen to opt out of the 2020 season, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Chung is the sixth Patriots player to opt out of the upcoming season. The other players that chose to sideline themselves are linebacker Dont’a Hightower, right tackle Marcus Cannon, fullback Dan Vitale, guard Najee Toran and running back Brandon Bolden.

Now that Chung is no longer available, New England’s safety room consists of Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Cody Davis, Terrence Brooks and Brandon King. 

