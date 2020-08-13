PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Report: Patriots Cut Undrafted Rookie DE Nick Coe

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots parted ways with another undrafted rookie. This time it was defensive end Nick Coe, according to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride. 

Coe's release news came at the same time as Dustin Woodard's. Woodard - a seventh-round draft pick this year by the Patriots - has reportedly decided to retire, and for reasons not COVID-19 related. 

Coe was a player that had the potential to be an effective, rotational defensive lineman in the league, most effectively in a 3-4 defensive end role. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him scooped up quickly by another NFL team. 

With Coe released and Woodard retiring, the Patriots now have 75 players on the roster. Head coach Bill Belichick said he wants to keep the roster at a maximum of 80, which gives them the option to add several more players if they want.

If the team does decide to go for another free-agent tight end after not signing Jordan Leggett, keep an eye on veteran Delanie Walker, who the Patriots reportedly have shown interest in this offseason. Losing veteran tackle Marcus Cannon and guard Najee Toran to opt-outs presents some positions that need depth as well.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: RB Lamar Miller to Begin Patriots Stint on Active/PUP

Miller is coming off a torn ACL that sidelined him for the 2019 season.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Rookie Center Dustin Woodard Is Retiring

His decision to retire is reportedly not COVID-19 related.

Devon Clements

Why Troy Brown Is a Great Mentor for Patriots' Running Backs

Brown's experience as a wide receiver can translate well to him coaching New England's running backs.

Devon Clements

Damiere Byrd Confident Cam Newton Can 'Adapt' to Patriots Offense If Need Be

Byrd spent three seasons in Carolina with Newton.

Devon Clements

Despite Uphill Battle, Shaq Mason Is Ready For Patriots O-Line to Bounce Back

Shaq Mason discusses the importance of getting back out on the field so that the Patriots offensive line can build and improve from last year's performance.

Devon Clements

Patriots Won't Sign TE Jordan Leggett; Will They Enter Camp Under 80?

The tight end position could be left in the hands of rookies this season if the team does not pursue a veteran free agent.

Sarah Jacobs

by

Sam Minton

Lamar Miller's Presence Means 2020 is Make-or-Break Year For Sony Michel

Lamar Miller's presence on the roster could mean that Sony Michel's days in New England are numbered.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Patriots Sign Center Tyler Gauthier

Gauthier was signed by the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2019.

Devon Clements

Patriots Players Recognize 'Energy' Cam Newton Has Brought to Team

Newton brings intangibles to the Patriots that can't be calculated.

Devon Clements

by

Footballfan55

RB Coach Ivan Fears Explains Why He Enjoys the Patriot Way

"I guess I wouldn't be here for 20 plus years if I wasn't enjoying it."

Sam Minton