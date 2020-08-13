Report: Patriots Cut Undrafted Rookie DE Nick Coe

The New England Patriots parted ways with another undrafted rookie. This time it was defensive end Nick Coe, according to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride.

Coe's release news came at the same time as Dustin Woodard's. Woodard - a seventh-round draft pick this year by the Patriots - has reportedly decided to retire, and for reasons not COVID-19 related.

Coe was a player that had the potential to be an effective, rotational defensive lineman in the league, most effectively in a 3-4 defensive end role. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him scooped up quickly by another NFL team.

With Coe released and Woodard retiring, the Patriots now have 75 players on the roster. Head coach Bill Belichick said he wants to keep the roster at a maximum of 80, which gives them the option to add several more players if they want.

If the team does decide to go for another free-agent tight end after not signing Jordan Leggett, keep an eye on veteran Delanie Walker, who the Patriots reportedly have shown interest in this offseason. Losing veteran tackle Marcus Cannon and guard Najee Toran to opt-outs presents some positions that need depth as well.