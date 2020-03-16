Report: Devin McCourty, Patriots Agree to Two-Year Extension

The New England Patriots have agreed to a two-year contract extension with safety and captain Devin McCourty, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Friday night, the Patriots locked up special teams standout and captain Matthew Slater, signing him to a two-year contract extension. Now, New England locks up another tenured veteran before free agency begins.

The Patriots aren’t waiting for Brady’s decision in order to begin signing some of their other players that are set to hit the market. With Slater and McCourty re-signed, that leaves Brady, Kyle Van Noy, Joe Thuney, Ted Karras and Jamie Collins as the remainder of the higher profile players on their roster that are set to be free agents on Wednesday.