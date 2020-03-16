PatriotMaven
Report: Devin McCourty, Patriots Agree to Two-Year Extension

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have agreed to a two-year contract extension with safety and captain Devin McCourty, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Friday night, the Patriots locked up special teams standout and captain Matthew Slater, signing him to a two-year contract extension. Now, New England locks up another tenured veteran before free agency begins. 

The Patriots aren’t waiting for Brady’s decision in order to begin signing some of their other players that are set to hit the market. With Slater and McCourty re-signed, that leaves Brady, Kyle Van Noy, Joe Thuney, Ted Karras and Jamie Collins as the remainder of the higher profile players on their roster that are set to be free agents on Wednesday. 

I keep seeing Epenesa's name pop up in mock drafts for the Patriots. How would you feel if New England went with a pass rusher at No. 23?

Devon Clements

Here’s Chris Simms reporting that the 49ers are “out” on Tom Brady, and are sticking with Jimmy G:

Devon Clements

Report: Titans Aren't Interested in Tom Brady, Want to get Deal Done With Ryan Tannehill

In the end, it turns out the Titans don't have an interest in signing Tom Brady.

Devon Clements

New NFL CBA Ratified, Good News for Tom Brady Negotiations

The player's union has agreed to a ten year deal of labor peace with the owners of the league.

Max McAuliffe

5 Linebackers for the Patriots to Pursue in Free Agency

The Patriots will be searching for a new linebacker or two during free agency. Here are five players they could potentially pursue.

Max McAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Here's What Bill Belichick Offered Tom Brady for Contract

According to the report, Brady would be making less money this year than he did in 2019 if he accepted the Patriots' new offer.

Devon Clements

Matthew Slater, Patriots Agree to Two-Year Extension

New England locks up their veteran special teams standout and captain.

Devon Clements

This PFF article is important to share about navigating the offseason. It reminds of how Belichick operates at times.

Max McAuliffe

Rob Gronkowski to Appear on Friday Night SmackDown Next Week

Gronk's buddy Mojo Rawley announcement Friday that Gronkowski will make his second WWE appearance next week.

Devon Clements

Hunter Henry was tagged today. This takes what could have been the Patriots' top free agent target off the board.

Max McAuliffe