Report: Devin McCourty, Patriots Set to Discuss Contract Extension This Week

Sarah Weisberg

Tom Brady isn't the only Patriot that needs to negotiate a new contract this offseason, you know. 

One of New England's other key veteran players that is set to hit free agency on March 18 is safety Devin McCourty. The 32-year-old is coming off one of his best seasons to-date, and would likely hold a strong market if he were to test the waters. That may be why the Patriots are trying to lock him up this week. 

According to Henry McKenna of the PatriotsWire, the Patriots and McCourty are meeting this week to discuss a contract extension. 

As Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal shared soon after that news broke, there is in fact mutual interest between the two parties to get an extension done. 

Teams like the Giants, Lions, and Dolphins would likely be in the market for McCourty if hot were to hit free agency, as they all have head coaches that were formerly on New England's coaching staff and know how valuable a player and leader the veteran safety is. 

McCourty is one of several key members of New England's defense to hit free agency this offseason. The others are Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, Adam Butler, and Danny Shelton 

This past season, McCourty started in all 16 regular season games, recorded 58 tackles and led the team with five interceptions. By all accounts, McCourty is a player who New England wants to keep. With Super Bowl rings from 2014, 2016, and 2018, there’s no question that he’s a sought after safety. A defensive back with his stats is desirable. Should he fully hit the market, he’ll be fought for. However, it’s not time to go into full panic mode — yet.

While we wait for this to pan out and watch as the free agency window draws nearer, and agonize over the ever-present Brady decision, solace can be taken in mutual interest. Here’s to Devin McCourty staying in New England and adding more stats to his impressive resumé with with the iconic Patriots logo emblazoned across his helmet in 2020. 

