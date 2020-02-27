Report: Tom Brady's Agent Don Yee is in Indy Speaking With Teams

Don Yee has made it to Indy. This is not a drill.

There was speculation heading into the week that Tom Brady's camp and the New England Patriots would be meeting in Indianapolis during the NFL Combine to kickstart negotiations. Though Brady's agent is reportedly in Indianapolis, he doesn't seem to be there for the Patriots.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Brady's agent, Don Yee, is in Indy this week to speak with several teams "potentially" about Brady.

Now, there's obviously still a chance that Yee and Patriots brass could hash out some contract talks while in the state of Indiana. However, the potential for a new CBA limits the amount of conversation they can have in regards to a new contract. But you can surely bet there is some illegal tampering going on as well in terms of teams gauging Brady's interest in joining them, and vice versa. That's good news for New England, as they may have a clearer picture sooner rather than later as to what Brady's plans are once free agency is underway.

It was reported early Thursday morning by ESPN's Jeff Darlington that he would be "stunned" if Brady stayed with the Patriots based on what he was hearing from Brady's camp. Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald also reported that the Patriots have not scheduled a meeting yet with Brady, and as one source put it to her, "it's not looking good."

Though we won't know Brady's true intentions until he puts pen to paper with whichever team he decides to sign with this offseason, the arrow seems to be pointing towards a departure from New England for the 42-year-old QB.