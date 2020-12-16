HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Julian Edelman Now 'Day-To-Day' According To Bill Belichick

Edelman was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 1.
Julian Edelman is a bit closer to returning to the football field. 

Speaking with the media Wednesday morning, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave an update on the veteran wide receiver. 

"Julian (Edelman), I'd put him in the day-to-day category," Belichick said. "But when he's ready, we'll start him. If he's not ready, then he'll keep working and we'll wait until he's ready"

Edelman was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 1 after dealing with a lingering knee injury for the first half of the season. He's been eligible to return from injured reserve since Week 11, however, his knee injury has kept him sidelined for much longer than just three weeks. 

Edelman's absence has completely stalled any type of momentum the Patriots made in the passing game early in the season. Since Nov. 1, quarterback Cam Newton has had four games where he's thrown for under 200 yards, and two of those games he threw for under 100 yards. Edelman has not been the only reason for the struggling New England passing attack as of late. But his presence will certainly give Newton a reliable, talented target to throw to. 

If he begins practicing this week, Edelman will have two weeks to be activated from injured reserve. However, if he's not activated during that time frame, then Edelman will be shut down for the remainder of the season. 

New England has the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, respectively, remaining on their regular season schedule. 

