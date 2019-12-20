PatriotMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Report: Julian Edelman Expected to Play vs. Bills

Devon Clements

New England Patriots veteran receiver Julian Edelman, who was listed as questionable on Thursday's injury report because of knee and shoulder injuries, is expected to play in the team's Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport also said he was told by a couple people that Edelman moved "pretty well" in practice and should look closer to his old self this week.

The Patriots will need all the help they can get this week when they take on the 10-4 Bills, so having Edelman on the field, even if he is a decoy, will be helpful. Last week, Edelman looked like a shell of himself out on the field vs. the Bengals, clearly struggling to move around because of his knee injury that he suffered against the Chiefs back in Week 14. 

We may not see a healthy Edelman for the rest of the season. So the question moving forward is: How close to 100% can he get? 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Defensive Report card: Week 15

Mike Constantino

Handing out grades to the most intriguing defensive performers for the New England Patriots in their win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jonathan Jones Officially Ruled out vs. Bills; 4 Patriots Listed as Questionable

Devon Clements

New England will officially be without their starting slot corner on Saturday.

3 Patriots That Were Snubbed From 2019 Pro Bowl

Devon Clements

When a team is 11-3 and only three of their players are selected to the Pro Bowl, there were definitely some snubs.

Patriots' Jonathan Jones Misses 3rd Consecutive Practice; Likely Won't Suit up vs. Bills

Devon Clements

If the Patriots don't have their top slot corner available on Saturday, it will be a big blow to that unit.

Jonathan Jones Absent From Patriots Practice For Second Straight Day

Devon Clements

Jones could be in jeopardy of missing Saturday's divisional game against the Bills.

3 Patriots Selected to 2019 Pro Bowl

Devon Clements

All three players were on the defensive side of the ball.

Saturday's Game vs. Bills is Important in More Ways Than One for Patriots

Devon Clements

Yes - the division title is on the line in Week 16 for the Patriots. But their game against the Bills will tells us much more than who the division champion is.

Jonathan Jones Misses Tuesday's Patriots Practice

Devon Clements

New England has one of their shortest injury reports of the season to start Week 16.

Julian Edelman's Knee Injury Raises Concerns As the Postseason Nears

Sarah Weisberg

Wide receiver Julian Edelman has been plagued with injuries all season; will his latest knee injury put the Patriots offense in danger?

Stephon Gilmore is Odds-On Favorite to Win Defensive Player of the Year Honors

Devon Clements

Gilmore had two interceptions, one resulting in a pick-six during the Patriots' Week 15 win over the Bengals.