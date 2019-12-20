Report: Julian Edelman Expected to Play vs. Bills

New England Patriots veteran receiver Julian Edelman, who was listed as questionable on Thursday's injury report because of knee and shoulder injuries, is expected to play in the team's Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport also said he was told by a couple people that Edelman moved "pretty well" in practice and should look closer to his old self this week.

The Patriots will need all the help they can get this week when they take on the 10-4 Bills, so having Edelman on the field, even if he is a decoy, will be helpful. Last week, Edelman looked like a shell of himself out on the field vs. the Bengals, clearly struggling to move around because of his knee injury that he suffered against the Chiefs back in Week 14.

We may not see a healthy Edelman for the rest of the season. So the question moving forward is: How close to 100% can he get?