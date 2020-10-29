SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Report: Julian Edelman Underwent ‘Precautionary’ Knee Procedure, Will Miss Sunday’s Game vs. Bills

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots will be without their top wideout against the Buffalo Bills. Julian Edelman underwent a precautionary standard knee procedure this morning and will be out for a “period of time,” which includes New England’s Week 8 game, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. 

Dating back to last season, Edelman has been dealing with knee issues. At 34 years old, the veteran receiver has dealt with his fair share of injuries of his career, with several of them occurring last year and seemingly lasting longer due to his age and wear and tear. 

Without the former Super Bowl MVP in the lineup, New England, as of right now, will have Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski and Jakobi Meyers as the primary pass catchers against the Bills. N'Keal Harry is currently in concussion protocol and could play if he is cleared in time. The team also has Isaiah Zuber, Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson on the practice squad. Any of those three could be promoted to the game day roster. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Rumors: Patriots Listening To Offers on 'Almost Anyone'

If the rumors are true, then the Patriots will likely be sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Friday's Week 8 Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

New England has a loaded injury report prior to their game against the Bills.

Devon Clements

Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 8 Patriots Edition

The Patriots' fantasy options continue to drop like flies, but there are still a few worth taking fliers on

Sam Connon

Wednesday's Week 8 Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

Both players absent from Wednesday's practice are in concussion protocol.

Devon Clements

3 Stats to Know For New England Patriots' Week 8 Game vs. Bills

Here are the three stats you need to know for this week's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Sarah Jacobs

3 Patriots Players To Watch in Week 7 Matchup vs. 49ers

Three Patriots players to watch in Sunday's Week 7 matchup versus the San Fransisco 49ers.

Max McAuliffe

by

shafirana

Bill Belichick Continues To Support Cam Newton

Even though Cam Newton has struggled mightily these past two weeks, Bill Belichick still has faith in Newton as the team's starting QB.

Sam Minton

Power Rankings: Patriots Rank In Top Half Despite Ugly Week 7 Loss

Even with the Patriots being 2-4 for the first time in almost 20 years, they are still in the top half of SI's NFL Power Rankings.

Sam Minton

New England Patriots' Week 7 Report Card

How did each positional group perform against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7?

Max McAuliffe

Report: LB Brandon Copeland Suffered Torn Pectoral Muscle, Out For Remainder of Season

Copeland joined the Patriots this offseason.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs