Report: Julian Edelman Underwent ‘Precautionary’ Knee Procedure, Will Miss Sunday’s Game vs. Bills

The New England Patriots will be without their top wideout against the Buffalo Bills. Julian Edelman underwent a precautionary standard knee procedure this morning and will be out for a “period of time,” which includes New England’s Week 8 game, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dating back to last season, Edelman has been dealing with knee issues. At 34 years old, the veteran receiver has dealt with his fair share of injuries of his career, with several of them occurring last year and seemingly lasting longer due to his age and wear and tear.

Without the former Super Bowl MVP in the lineup, New England, as of right now, will have Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski and Jakobi Meyers as the primary pass catchers against the Bills. N'Keal Harry is currently in concussion protocol and could play if he is cleared in time. The team also has Isaiah Zuber, Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson on the practice squad. Any of those three could be promoted to the game day roster.

