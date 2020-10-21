Report: Patriots Place OL Jermaine Eluemunor on IR

The New England Patriots' offensive line took another hit just when it looked like it was taking a turn for the better. The team is placing starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Eluemunor went down with an ankle injury during New England's Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos and did not return to the ball game afterwards. His injury is apparently significant enough to keep him sidelined for several weeks. He will be eligible to return in Week 10.

With starting center David Andrews (injured reserve) and starting right guard Shaq Mason (reserve/COVID-19) returning to practice on Wednesday, it looked like the Patriots' offensive line would be fully in-tact for the first time since Week 2. However, Eluemunor's IR designation now pokes a hole in that narrative.

With rookies Justin Herron and Michael Onwenu both earning reps at right tackle during the regular season, one of the two will likely be chosen to take over as the starter at right tackle now. My guess is that Herron will be the new starter, as he provides less position flexibility than Onwenu, who can play either guard or tackle.

