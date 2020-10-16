Report: Patriots Placing C James Ferentz on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The fifth and latest New England Patriot to test positive for COVID-19 is center James Ferentz. He is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

It was reported on Friday that Ferentz tested positive for the coronavirus, which caused New England to cancel Friday's practice and shut down the facility.

Without Ferentz in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, the Patriots will have to get creative with their offensive line again. With no David Andrews (injured reserve) or Ferentz, New England will likely shift Joe Thuney to center, with rookie Michael Onwenu playing left guard.

The Patriots begun practicing again on Thursday after having on only held one other practice since their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the fourth and potentially fifth positive COVID-19 tests in New England could cancel even more practices and once again push back the team's game against the Denver Broncos. That game is currently set to take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

On Friday, Oct. 2 quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the coronavirus, which forced him to miss the Patriots' Week 4 loss to Kansas City. That same weekend, practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray also tested positive, and was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list with Newton.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6 reigning Defensive Player of the Year and cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive, which forced the second shutdown in New England. This caused the Patriots to take extra precautions, which included holding only one physical practice ahead of their previously-scheduled Week 5 game against the Broncos.

However, on Sunday, Oct. 11 second-year defensive tackle Byron Cowart was the fourth Patriots player to test positive, pushing the Patriots-Broncos came to this Sunday, Oct. 18.

With a new positive test later in the week, it's hard to imagine the game with be played at its current scheduled date and time despite reports of the contrary.

