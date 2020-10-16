SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Report: Patriots Placing C James Ferentz on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Devon Clements

The fifth and latest New England Patriot to test positive for COVID-19 is center James Ferentz. He is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. 

It was reported on Friday that Ferentz tested positive for the coronavirus, which caused New England to cancel Friday's practice and shut down the facility. 

Without Ferentz in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, the Patriots will have to get creative with their offensive line again. With no David Andrews (injured reserve) or Ferentz, New England will likely shift Joe Thuney to center, with rookie Michael Onwenu playing left guard. 

The Patriots begun practicing again on Thursday after having on only held one other practice since their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the fourth and potentially fifth positive COVID-19 tests in New England could cancel even more practices and once again push back the team's game against the Denver Broncos. That game is currently set to take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

On Friday, Oct. 2 quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the coronavirus, which forced him to miss the Patriots' Week 4 loss to Kansas City. That same weekend, practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray also tested positive, and was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list with Newton.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6 reigning Defensive Player of the Year and cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive, which forced the second shutdown in New England. This caused the Patriots to take extra precautions, which included holding only one physical practice ahead of their previously-scheduled Week 5 game against the Broncos.

However, on Sunday, Oct. 11 second-year defensive tackle Byron Cowart was the fourth Patriots player to test positive, pushing the Patriots-Broncos came to this Sunday, Oct. 18.

With a new positive test later in the week, it's hard to imagine the game with be played at its current scheduled date and time despite reports of the contrary.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Patriots Cancel Friday’s Practice Due To Another Positive COVID-19 Test

The Patriots play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Bill Belichick Sends Well Wishes To Friend, Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban

Saban has been asymptomatic since initially testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Devon Clements

Thursday's Week 6 Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

There was only one non-participant in Thursday's Patriots practice.

Devon Clements

Josh McDaniels Among Vegas' Favorites To Land Falcons, Texans Head-Coaching Gigs

Will McDaniels try his luck as a head coach again next season?

Sarah Jacobs

Poll: Should Patriots Attempt To Sign Le'Veon Bell?

With Bell now a free agent, should the Patriots try to add him to their already-dense backfield?

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Report: Stephon Gilmore Expected Back at Patriots Practice on Thursday

Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 6.

Devon Clements

Report: Cam Newton Expected To Rejoin Patriots on Thursday

Newton has been sidelined since testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2.

Devon Clements

Report: NFL Considering Bubble For Playoffs

The league is contemplating taking a similar approach to the NBA.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Melvin Gordon Not Happy With NFL's Last-Minute Postponement of Patriots-Broncos Game

Gordon took to Twitter to express his frustrations with the NFL's decision.

Devon Clements

Stephon Gilmore Didn't Have Dinner With Cam Newton the Night of Newton's Positive Test, Says Gilmore's Wife

Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Devon Clements