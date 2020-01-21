Report: Giants Hire Patriots DL Coach Bret Bielema to Coaching Staff

The New York Giants have hired former New England Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema to their coaching staff, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Joe Judge, who was the former special teams coordinator and receivers coach for the Patriots, has seemingly lured Bielema away from New England to join his coaching staff in the Big Apple. As Rapoport mentioned, though a deal is being finalized, Bielema's role on Judge's staff is still TBD.

New England dodged a bullet by keeping offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after he did not get the Browns' head-coaching job. However, with the departure of Judge and now Bielema, the Patriots still have three coaching vacancies they must fill this offseason.