Report: Stephon Gilmore To Miss Second-Straight Game Monday Night vs. Jets

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots will be without their star cornerback for the second-straight game.

Stephon Gilmore will be sidelined Monday when the Patriots take on the New York Jets, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. 

Gilmore was listed as questionable for the game on Saturday’s injury report. Cornerback J.C. Jackson was also listed a questionable for the game. If neither player is available against the Jets, then Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones and Joejuan Williams will be the top cornerbacks for New England. 

The secondary will be facing Joe Flacco Monday night since Sam Darnold has been ruled out for the game. The aforementioned defensive backs will be in charge of covering Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims, who are New York’s top pass-catchers. 

