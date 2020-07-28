PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Report: LB Dont'a Hightower Opts Out of 2020 Season

Devon Clements

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower is the fourth player Patriots player to opt out for the 2020 NFL season. 

Hightower's decision to opt out was reported by ESPN insider Adam Schefter. 

Hightower now has a two-week old son, which is a part of the reason why he chose to opt out.

“Me and my fiancée are just more concerned with the health of our family than football — especially the new addition to our family,” he told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. 

Other players form New England to opt out were fullback Dan Vitale, starting right tackle Marcus Cannon and offensive guard Najee Toran. 

Hightower deciding to sit out the upcoming season is a big blow to the Patriots defense. The linebacking corps was already one of the biggest question marks on the team heading into the season, so not having Hightower makes the positional grouping the No. 1 weakness on the defense by far. 

Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Hightower’s opt out was considered “voluntary,” which means he is eligible for a $150,000 salary advance. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cam Newton Is Frontrunner for NFL's Comeback Player of the Year

Newton is seemingly in a battle with Ben Roethlisberger for the award.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Report: RT Marcus Cannon Opts Out of 2020 Season

Cannon is the fourth Patriots player to opt out.

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Report: RB Brandon Bolden Opts Out of 2020 Season

Bolden is the 5th Patriots player to opt out.

Devon Clements

Report: Sony Michel's Status for Camp Still 'Up in the Air'

Michel underwent foot surgery in May.

Devon Clements

Here's How UDFA Jeff Thomas Made it Past First Wave of Roster Cuts

There's a lot to like about Thomas, but his character is what has him on the roster bubble.

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Report: Patriots Re-Sign UDFA WR Will Hastings

Hastings was one of 10 Patriots players released over the weekend.

Devon Clements

Report: FB Dan Vitale Opts Out of 2020 Season

Vitale signed with the Patriots this offseason.

Devon Clements

A Timeline For How Patriots Training Camp Will Begin

All players must be tested for COVID-19 before they hit the practice field.

Devon Clements

Training Camp Positional Battle Preview: Edge Defender

Who will take Kyle Van Noy's important place in the New England defense?

Max McAuliffe

Watch: Dalton Keene, Jakob Johnson Display Athleticism in Workout Video

Johnson will be in a battle for the starting fullback job this year.

Devon Clements

by

Bk617