Patriot
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Here's How Patriots Can Clinch Playoff Berth in Week 13

Devon Clements

Heading into Week 13 with a 10-1 record, the New England Patriots are on the cusp of clinching a playoff birth with five games of the regular season left to play. One would think they would have already done it, but because of a competitive Buffalo Bills team this season and some other AFC contenders, the Patriots could actually be bumped from No. 1 to No. 4 or even No. 5 in the playoff seedings if they have an awful finish to the regular season. 

With that being said, with a win and a loss or tie by a few AFC teams this week, New England will clinch a playoff berth. Here are the five different ways the reigning Super Bowl champs can claim their spot in the postseason in Week 13:

1. Patriots win + Raiders lose OR tie

2. Patriots win + Steelers lose OR tie

3. Patriots tie + Raiders lose AND Steelers lose 

4. Patriots tie + Raiders lose AND Colts lose 

5. Patriots tie + Steelers lose AND Colts lose

The key for New England in Week 13 is to come out with a win or tie. That will solidify them finishing the regular season with a record that includes five or less losses. That matters because if the Patriots win and Oakland or Pittsburgh lose this week, the latter two teams will have six losses on their 2019 record, which will ensure that the Patriots will land no farther down the AFC standings than those two teams. If New England comes out with a tie against the Texans this week they need a combo of the Raiders and Steelers, Raiders and Colts, or Steelers and Colts to lose their respective games to ensure that those teams finish the regular season with more losses than the Patriots. 

Pittsburgh will face the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North clash this week. Oakland faces Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West matchup. Lastly, the Colts will have an AFC South matchup against the Tennessee Titans. It would not be surprising at all if the Raiders, Steelers and Colts came out with a loss in Week 13. However, the Patriots still need to defeat or at the very least tie the AFC South-leading Texans on Sunday Night Football to ensure a playoff berth heading into Week 14. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matthew Slater named AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 12

Devon Clements
1 1

Special teams standout and Patriots captain Matthew Slater has earned the award for the first time in his career.

Patriots Fall to No. 3 in Week 13 MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements
2 1

The New England Patriots drop two spots in the MMQB power rankings after a tight, low-scoring win in Week 12 against the Cowboys.

Patriots Defensive Report Card: Week 12

Mike Constantino
1 1

Distributing the grades for the Patriots' key defensive contributors during Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Instant Observations Following Patriots' 13-9 Win Over Cowboys

Max McAuliffe
3 2

Here are some instant observations made during the New England Patriots' 13-9 win over the Cowboys

Patriots Release OT Jared Veldeer from Reserve/Retired List

Devon Clements
1 0

The veteran tackle has spent the entire season on the Patriots' reserve/retired list.

Patriots vs. Cowboys LIVE Thread | Week 12

Sarah Weisberg
9 1

Pregame analysis and live updates for the Patriots' Week 12 matchup against the Cowboys.

Could Josh McDaniels Be Jason Garrett's Replacement in Dallas?

Devon Clements
0

A story shared on Wednesday morning suggests that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be the next targeted head coach candidate for the Dallas Cowboys if Jason Garrett is fired.

Devon Clements

Great read by Mike Reiss on what Bill Belichick took away from being on the NFL 100 panel:

0

Patriots Offensive Report Card: Week 12

Mike Constantino
1 1

Here are the grades given to the Patriots' key offensive contributors for their Week 12 win over the Cowboys.

Patriots-Cowboys Was Most Watched NFL Regular Season Game Since '07

Devon Clements
1 0

It may have been a sloppy game, but the Patriots-Cowboys game had fans glued to the television Sunday evening.