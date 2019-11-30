New England Patriots veteran cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) and rookie defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) have been ruled out for the team's Week 13 game against the Houston Texans, according to the team.

McCourty also missed last week's game against the Cowboys because of the same groin injury.

New England still has 15 players whose status' are up in the air heading into the Sunday night matchup, nine of which were listed on the injury report this week because of an illness that struck the team earlier in the week.