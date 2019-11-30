Patriot
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Jason McCourty, Byron Cowart Downgraded to out for Week 13

Devon Clements

New England Patriots veteran cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) and rookie defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) have been ruled out for the team's Week 13 game against the Houston Texans, according to the team. 

McCourty also missed last week's game against the Cowboys because of the same groin injury. 

New England still has 15 players whose status' are up in the air heading into the Sunday night matchup, nine of which were listed on the injury report this week because of an illness that struck the team earlier in the week. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

17 Patriots Listed as Questionable for Sunday Night vs. Texans

Devon Clements
1 0

New England has a bevy of talent that is in jeopardy of not playing Sunday because of an illness that struck the team earlier in the week.

Devon Clements

Today is the last day that Rob Gronkowski can be removed from the reserve/retired list if he wants…

0

Former Patriots LB Junior Seau Named to NFL 100 All-Time Team

Devon Clements
0

Bill Belichick: "Had an energy and had a vigor for a game that was truly unique and special."

Devon Clements

Here's a betting guide for Sunday night's game

0

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory in Week 13 vs. Texans

BJ Shea
1 1

The Patriots will have a post-Thanksgiving clash against the Texans in Week 13. But what will they need to do to succeed?

Report: Nick Folk Has Appendectomy, Patriots Sign Kai Forbath

Devon Clements
1 0

The Patriots have signed their 4th kicker of the season after Nick Folk underwent surgery to remove his appendix.

Matthew Slater named AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 12

Devon Clements
2 2

Special teams standout and Patriots captain Matthew Slater has earned the award for the first time in his career.

Devon Clements

Here is the Patriots' injury report for Thursday:…

1

Here's How Patriots Can Clinch Playoff Birth in Week 13

Devon Clements
1 1

It will take one of five scenarios in Week 13 for the Patriots to clinch a spot in the postseason.

Devon Clements

As they should be. Roberts playing FB is very selfless considering he doesn't even play on that side…

0