Patriots Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP; Sign DT Darius Kilgo

The New England Patriots made a couple transactions on Tuesday.

The Patriots placed linebacker Brandon King on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. They also officially signed free-agent defensive tackle Darius Kilgo, per the team.

King’s designation on reserve/PUP means he will not count towards New England’s 90-man roster this summer. It also means we won’t see the special teams standout hit the field for quite a while. King will now have to miss the first six weeks of the regular season.

Kilgo was drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He has been on six different rosters since entering the league, and actually spent time on New England’s practice squad in 2016 and 2017. In 29 games played he has recorded one pass defensed.

The 6-foot-3, 313-pound defensive tackle now joins a room in New England that includes Adam Butler, Beau Allen, Byron Cowart and Bill Murray. The former Bronco will compete with Cowart and Murray for a spot on the roster.

