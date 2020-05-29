PatriotMaven
Report: Gov. Charlie Baker to Announce Pro Sports Team Can Practice With Precautions

Devon Clements

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is expected to announce on Friday that professional sports teams in the state will be allowed to practice with safety precautions, according to WBZ's Jon Keller. 

This is big news. Massachusetts is one of a handful of states that could have potentially delayed the NFL from scheduling minicamps in the near future. Though MA was one of the hardest hits states from COVID-19, state officials apparently believe they are in a good enough situation to allow teams to begin congregating and working on their craft. 

