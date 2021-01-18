NFL Rumors: Patriots' Josh McDaniels 'Prime Candidate' For Eagles' Head Coach Job

As interviews continue to happen in Philadelphia, some people connected to the Eagles believe one head coach candidate is the best fit for the job:

Josh McDaniels.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler had the scoop.

So the question that immediately comes to mind: why is McDaniels the "prime" candidate for the Eagles' head coach job? It likely has to do with the quarterback position.

Philadelphia brass reportedly believe that Carson Wentz, who was benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts this season, is fixable, and want to bring in a coach that can turn around a quarterback that threw for 4,000 yards and 27 touchdowns just a year ago. McDaniels seemingly fits that mold, as he has a knack for building a system around a quarterback's strengths.

But the quarterback position is one of just a few problems the incoming head coach will have to deal with.

As it stands, the Eagles are $53 million over the allowed salary cap number for 2021, according to Spotrac. That means if McDaniels were to join them, he would be dealing with a roster that will be void of some of the talent that was on the roster in 2020 due to salary cap restrictions. That in itself is enough of a reason to not want the job from McDaniels' perspective, let alone having to deal with Philadelphia's horrific quarterback situation.

So while McDaniels may be considered the prime candidate for the job, that doesn't necessarily mean it's a job he wants.