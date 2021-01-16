Report: Josh McDaniels To Interview For Eagles' Head Coach Job

This will be the first job McDaniels will interview for this offseason

Apparently Jerod Mayo isn't the only New England Patriots staffer interviewing with the Eagles.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is also scheduled to interview for Philadelphia's head-coaching vacancy, according to The Athletic's Bo Wulf and Zac Jackson.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is scheduled to fly to Florida for a Sunday meeting with Jeffrey Lurie as the Eagles continue their coaching search, The Athletic has learned. McDaniels, 44, would be considered a controversial hire in Philadelphia, given the local disdain for the Patriots and Lurie’s New England connections.

After being one of the lead candidates for the Cleveland Browns' head-coaching vacancy last offseason, McDaniels had yet to interview for a head-coaching job this offseason up until now. So, McDaniels' first interview opportunity this year will come with Jeffrey Lurie and the Eagles.

Wulf and Jackson also reported that McDaniels has begun gathering his coaching staff in the event that he does land the head-coaching job.

Earlier this week it was reported that inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo would be interviewing for the same gig this weekend, which came as a surprise to some when considering he has only be coaching officially in the NFL for two years.

If either McDaniels or Mayo were offered the job of head coach in Philadelphia and accepted it, they would be put in an interesting situation.

With Jalen Hurts proving quickly that he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL, paired with Carson Wentz, who is still under contract through 2024 and doesn't want to be a backup, their first order of business would be to hash out how to handle the quarterback room. That's tricky business, as choosing to trade Wentz could lead to major cap casualties over the next several years, and choosing the wrong player to be his starter could have the locker room quickly losing faith in their new head coach.

That, paired with Philadelphia's cap constraints this year makes it a not-so desirable job. However, if McDaniels were to take the job, then Bill Belichick and company would have to find a way to replace one of the key pieces that helped create the dynasty that took place over the last two decades in New England.