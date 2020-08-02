Report: Patriots Place RB Sony Michel, WR Mohamed Sanu on PUP

The New England Patriots have placed running back Sony Michel, wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, and special teams standout Brandon King on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Michel underwent foot surgery in May, so his status for the beginning of training camp was up in the air up until this point. As for Sanu, he had ankle surgery back in March and has been progressing very well throughout his rehab process, but he apparently is not 100% healthy. The reasoning for King being placed on PUP is unknown, however, he did miss all of last season due to injury.

Because these players were placed on PUP now they can be removed whenever they are healthy enough to participate in full training camp activities.