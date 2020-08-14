SI.com
Analyzing Contract Details of Lamar Miller's Deal With Patriots

Devon Clements

We knew running back officially signed with the New England Patriots as of Thursday. Now we know how much they paid him. 

Miller signed a one-year deal with a $1.05 million base salary, $200,000 in guarantees and $1.5 million in achievable incentives, according to ESPN's Field Yates. 

Because Lamar Miller spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve, any active roster bonuses and incentives for the 2020 season will be classified as NLTBE, which makes his cap number $1.05 million, according to Patriots cap expert Miguel Benzan.

New England's deal with Miller makes the veteran running back a low-risk investment for the six-time Super Bowl champions. If they get a high-level of production from him then Miller will earn about $2.7 million this season. If Miller can't produce a season after tearing his ACL, then New England can cut ties with the 29 year old and not suffer a significant financial setback. With over $32 million in cap space, the team opted to go with value, as they always do, at a position that has their top running back - Sony Michel - sidelined for the beginning of training camp. 

Miller was a fourth-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2012 NFL draft. He found his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2014, when he carried the rock 216 times for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns. In four seasons since then, however, Miller has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards just once (2016). In 2019, Miller suffered a torn ACL during the Houston Texans' preseason bout against the Dallas Cowboys and did not return during the remainder of the season. He spent three seasons in Houston.

Miller will compete with the likes of Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris for some early-down work while Michel remains on the active/physically unable to perform list. 

New England's backfield now consists of Michel, Burkhead, Harris, James White, J.J. Taylor and Miller.

